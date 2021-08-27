Here comes “hot books fall?” (This week in books)

This week! Books!

We’re coming to the end of publishing summer, when those lazy summer Fridays give way to exciting fall submissions. Here are some of the best articles I saw from the past week.

Our hopes for a hot vaxxed summer may have been dashed by Delta, but in the book world, sales are up and lots of hot books are coming out in the fall (as long as pandemic-related supply chain issues don’t spoil that too).

We’ve had a rough couple of years that have exposed many divisions in our country, but PBS has a report on a group of writers who are coming together to try to bridge divides and find commonalities.

While the publishing industry is notorious for changing very little from year to year and sticking to outdated practices long past their shelf life, some things indeed have changed in the last twenty years. Agent Kristin Nelson sums up why agenting is harder than it used to be.

Novelist James Lee Burke had a fascinating interview with David Masciotra about the effect of capitalism on America and the balance involved in storytelling without proselytizing.

How do you send out new queries if you’ve previously had an agent? Jessica Faust at BookEnds has some tips.

And if you are, let’s say, someone who cut their teeth in publishing in the 2000s, you experienced the ubiquity of the literary Jonathans, who were in many ways throwbacks (intentional or otherwise) to an earlier publishing age. Emily Gould looks back on the era of Jonathans and how the literary fiction publishing landscape has and hasn’t changed.

And finally, The Body Keeps the Score has been an unlikely mega-bestseller, and I really enjoyed this fantastic interview with Ezra Klein and Bessel van der Kolk on the lasting impact of trauma.

Have a great weekend!

