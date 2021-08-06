Cormac McCarthy is not on Twitter (This week in books)

This week! Books!

After the sudden death of longtime Scholastic CEO Richard Robinson, there’s now a succession drama surrounding his estate that’s worthy of, well, HBO’s Succession. This would be merely the stuff of tabloids, and not fit for the esteemed halls of This Week in Books, except that control of a $1.2 billion publisher who has US rights for the likes of Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, and Clifford the Big Red Dog is at stake.

A lot of smart people who proooooobably should have known better retweeted a viral tweet by the latest Cormac McCarthy impersonator on Twitter, which had been mistakenly verified with a blue checkmark. (Which is actually a white checkmark, but you know what I mean). Cormac McCarthy remains off Twitter, which seems a wise choice.

Chanté Griffin reflects on the treatment of Blackness in The Baby-Sitters Club and her reactions to it then and now. In some ways BSC was ahead of its time given the stark lack of diversity in children’s literature at that point, but for Griffin it “lacked the kind of cultural sophistication I needed as a young reader.”

In writing craft news, Kristen Lamb has a great post on the good, bad, and ugly of physical description, and Lincoln Michel wonders what’s up with people treating “plot” like it’s a bad word.

And agents Jessica Faust, James McGowan, and Kim Lionetti talk about how they read queries.

