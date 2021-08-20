Amazon to launch…department stores (This week in books)

This week! Books!

In a bid to prove that time is a flat circle, Amazon is developing plans to launch…department stores. Yes, really. The first stores will reportedly be in Ohio and California and will sell all sorts of things and facilitate returns.

In yet another step in the publishing industry’s long, long history of consolidation, Hachette will acquire Workman, one of the largest independent publishers in the U.S., which includes the Algonquin Books imprint and the What to Expect When You’re Expecting franchise.

You may remember hearing a few months back that a mysterious and oddly sophisticated thief was using a range of phishing techniques in order to purloin unpublished manuscripts. Reeves Wiedeman has spent several years diving into the case, and maybe has found the prime suspect or maybe not. What’s going on is super weird no matter who it is.

Inspired by Roy Kent on Ted Lasso, Tirzah Price makes the case that adults should read more middle grade, and recommends a place to start.

Jane Friedman has a really excellent post on what authors should know about distribution. Just because you technically have distribution doesn’t necessarily mean more sales.

Two literary agents, Michelle Brower and Jennifer Chen Tran, talk about the pros and cons of authors publishing their books through small presses and how they think of submitting to them.

And I really liked this post by Tiffany Yates Martin about how to think about an author’s motivations and the way going after that goal results in a new “want.”

And finally, Kerry James Marshall is one of our greatest living artists, and I really enjoyed this in-depth profile by Calvin Tomkins.

