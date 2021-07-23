Watch my ComicCon panel! (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, I’m very excited to be participating in ComicCon @ Home again this year. A great panel I recorded with literary agents Kurestin Armada, Quressa Robinson, Bridget Smith, and literary manager Lars Theriot will go live on the SDCC YouTube page this evening at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. We talk about the state of the publishing industry, the book to film market, what agents are looking for, and more!

Streaming channels have led to an explosion of content, much of it from previously published novels. What effect is this having on culture and on novels themselves? Alexander Manshel, Laura B. McGrath, and J. D. Porter wrote an interesting article on the intersection of TV and contemporary fiction and the rise of literary adaptions with ensemble casts.

We Need Diverse Books announced that it would stop using the term #OwnVoices in June, and it’s part of a broader rethink of the term in the publishing industry ($ link). While some in the business remain committed to the original aim of connecting readers with books by and featuring authors/characters from underrepresented backgrounds, the term wasn’t always working well for authors, who sometimes felt pressured and pigeonholed to write certain types of books. In the words of literary agent Patrice Caldwell, founder of People of Color in Publishing, “What would support Black authors is if you’d say, ‘Because of the extreme dearth of Black people writing Black characters, we’re going to support our Black authors to write whatever the hell they want.’”

As the bestseller list below amply demonstrates, the publishing industry just can’t quit Donald Trump.

What makes a previously published author decide to stop writing? Agent Kristin Nelson surveys some authors who made this choice, which ranged from feeling like they only had one book in them to feeling uncomfortable in the spotlight.

Conflict is a crucial lifeblood of fiction, and Angie Hodapp talks about four key ways to create conflict between characters.

And finally, the world’s richest online bookstore owner went to space, and some people on Twitter dot com noticed a certain familiarity to his spaceship…

Have a great weekend!

