The publishing industry experiences good news (This week in books)

First up, there’s…. good news? In the publishing industry? 😱😱😱 What is this? Book sales are up a whopping 21.4% YOY, fueled by adult fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books. The rest of the year looks promising as well, though pandemic-related high costs and service disruption plague the print supply chain.

What was the year of the pandemic like for people within the publishing industry? Literary agent Jennifer Laughran has a great timeline of dealing with the adjustments, delays, and backlogs forced by the pandemic, on top of all of the stress everyone was separately experiencing. Worth a read to get a sense for why response times might be slower than normal in an already-slow industry.

There’s been a lot of attention on the Great Depression-era Federal Writers Project recently. In The Atlantic, Scott Borchert looks at the strange, fascinating history of American Guides, nominal travel guides that were more like a compendium of American history. And in The New York Times, Borchert makes the case for a new New Deal for writers.

Are NFTs and crypto a flash in the pan or will they alter the publishing industry? Walker Kaplan has a really great survey of some of the different ways authors are dipping their toes in the NFT waters and what the newfangled tech could mean for writers and the industry.

Author Isabel Fall was the target of a great deal of Twitter outrage after publishing a science fiction story called, “I Sexually Identify as an Attack Helicopter,” which many people criticized without reading, assuming Fall was anti-trans. In the wake of the criticism Fall checked into a psychiatric ward due to thoughts of self-harm and suicide. Then she came out as a trans woman. Emily VanDerWerff has a rundown of the chain of events and the unique collision of sexuality, meme culture, Twitter outrage fests, and authorial identity. Lincoln Michel delves into the issues and argues against a puritan art police.

In writing advice news, Lincoln Michel delves into Cesar Airas’s “no revision” method, Kristin Lamb talks about the importance of a character’s burning desire as the heart of great stories, Sarah Penner has a pre-launch checklist for debut authors, and Rachel Michelberg talks about dealing with post book launch depression, which is definitely a thing.

And Jackie Collins is typically regarded as one of the queens of pulp fiction, but Sophie Gilbert makes the case that it’s time she got her due.

And finally, if you’re a soccer fan you definitely know Roger Bennett, one of the Men in Blazers, and GQ has an utterly fantastic excerpt from his new book (Re)born in the USA, which chronicles a Beastie Boys concert gone bad in Liverpool.

