People have been reading more books (This week in books)

If you’ve been reading more books in the past year you’re not alone. According to the American Time Use survey, reading jumped 21% year over year in the second half of 2020, probably a significant factor in the rise in book sales, which just happened to be up…. 21.4%.

A literary agent recently complained about receiving a query sent after business hours, which just… no. Don’t worry about when you send a query to an agent. If you don’t want to take my word for it, here’s agent Jennifer Laughran.

Booker Prize longlist released! Four Americans made the list, which still looks odd given the Booker’s long tradition as an award for authors in the British Commonwealth.

Lincoln Michel examines the writing maxim that characters need to change over the course of a novel and wonders if it’s really true. Personally I think something needs to change for the character, whether it’s their understanding of self or their circumstances. The threshold I like is the idea that after the events of the novel things can never be the same for the protagonist again. But that doesn’t necessarily mean a character’s personality has to fundamentally change.

In writing advice news, Milo Todd has some really strong about the importance of knowing your invisible narrator if you’re writing third person, and Austin Keon has a great riff on skipping the boring parts.

And The New Yorker resurfaced a profile of legendary editor and publisher Alfred A. Knopf from 1948. What’s remarkable to me when reading this is how, if you replace “book clubs” with “Amazon,” it feels like very little has changed.

