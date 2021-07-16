How to find your hook (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, I swung by The Kidlit Social to give an interview about how to find your story’s hook, even if you don’t have a very hook-y book, and other assorted advice about the importance of getting good at pitching, even if it just means possessing the ability to talk about your book in polite company without boring people to tears. Check it out!

The publishing industry lost two legendary editors in the past year, and editor Jonathan Segal paid tribute to late Knopf editors Sonny Mehta and Dan Frank, along with the now-usual generational exhortation about the perils of cancel culture.

If you’re thinking about starting a newsletter, definitely check out this edition by David Gaughran about the subscriber journey and how to roll out the red carpet.

I enjoyed this roundup of books featuring characters with mundane occupations.

Are fictional characters protected under copyright law? Sometimes! But not always. Intellectual property attorney Kathryn Goldman explains.

And what to do when you want to be a writer or artist but your parents want you to be a doctor, lawyer, or engineer? Viet Thanh Nguyen rounds up some strategies.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally…

enjoying your Vampire Weekend? thank a Vampire Union — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) July 10, 2021

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Prospect Park, Brooklyn. Follow me on Instagram!