WNDB moves away from #OwnVoices (This week in books)

We Need Diverse Books announced this week that they are moving away from the term #OwnVoices, which had been used to refer to authors writing books and characters that reflect their background, citing the vagueness of the term and lack of safety for authors. As others have noted, the phrase had already been diluted pretty significantly:

Not gonna lie, the term Own Voices lost all meaning when it was used to promote a book about ballerinas by a former ballerina. Or a book about Maine by a woman who lived there. pic.twitter.com/P7c1oYp2Ew — Justina Ireland (@justinaireland) June 6, 2021

Sad news this week as longtime Scholastic CEO Dick Robinson passed away at 84. Scholastic was started by his father in 1920, and Robinson was responsible for Scholastic’s expansion into book fairs, shaping many, many childhoods.

Your annual “why isn’t there a [Netflix/Spotfiy] for books?” article is brought to you by Nathan Newman at Slate.

In writing advice news, editor Kristen Weber talks about when and whether to give up, J. Michael Straczynski has a great reminder that ideas are a dime a dozen and it’s the execution that counts, and Ashleigh Renard talks about how to sell books on TikTok (no dancing required).

And The New York Times Style Magazine chose Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison for its book club, and Adam Bradley looks back on what gave the incredible novel such staying power.

And finally, I really enjoyed this article about Naomi Osaka’s departure from the French Open and whether it reflects a time when people are rethinking ambition and their attachment to work.

