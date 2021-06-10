Utilize your protagonist’s perspective in a query (query critique)

If you’d like to nominate your own page or query for a public critique, kindly post them here in the discussion forums:

Random numbers were generated, and thanks to kimharnes, whose query is below.

Dear Agent, Miriam’s boyfriend has been murdered, and she’s placing the blame on God. Hell-bent on rebelling against anything that has to do with church, including her hypocritical mother and the peer counseling that’s been forced upon her for showing up to youth group drunk, she has put up walls even the trumpets at Jericho would have trouble bringing down.



Though her peer counselors have the best of intentions, Miriam is perfectly content to be perfectly miserable, and she flings scripture back at them like Satan at the Last Temptation of Christ. One by one they count her a lost cause—an unrepentant sinner—until only her last option remains, but this new guy is not taking the same tactics as the rest of the counselors who came before him. Miriam can’t exactly trash his logic and deny his reasoning if he won’t debate Christianity with her like the rest.



Though he is effective in his unorthodox tactics and making progress where no one else could even scratch the surface, he is genuinely charming and handsome. Miriam, in addition to being angry at everyone for everything, is crippled by feelings of betrayal to her dead boyfriend when she even thinks about the possibility of moving on.

Especially with a Pastor’s Kid.



Desperate to have someone make sense of her wretched existence, she finally turns to God—waiting impatiently for answers as to why He lets bad things happen to good people. But when she finally does hear His voice, He asks her to do the impossible. He asks her to forgive: her boyfriend’s murderer, her alcoholic mother, and ultimately, herself. Complete at 62,000 words, SECOND CHANCE is a YA Contemporary Christian novel that answers some tough questions about free will, forgiveness, and God’s hand in it all.



My debut novel, a YA Psychological Thriller titled STILL PHOTO, was released by Evernight Teen in 2014. It jumped to the top 5 in sales almost immediately after publication, and spent 11 months at #1. It has received excellent reviews, and was a finalist for ET’s Best YA and Killer Nashville Reader’s Choice awards. I am also an active member of the SCBWI, and have led the local critique group and taught several workshops on the craft of writing.



The first three chapters of SECOND CHANCE appear below for your consideration. Please let me know if you have any questions, comments, or if you would like to see more of the manuscript.



Thank you for your time. Sincerely, Kim

This query reads smoothly overall (even with a few overstuffed sentences), and there’s a strong overall voice. I like some of the turns of phrase like “she has put up walls even the trumpets at Jericho would have trouble bringing down,” which give a sense of the overall tenor of the novel.

That said, these turns of phrases also feel like a double-edged sword because I’m not sure they feel like they’re reflecting Miriam’s voice. Instead, the overall orientation of the query makes it feel more like there’s a third party narrator who’s diagnosing her in a more abstract way and from an adult perspective. For instance: “Hell-bent on rebelling against anything that has to do with church.” Is that really how Miriam would describe what she’s doing?

One of the best ways to bring a protagonist’s personality to life in a query letter is by weaving their voice into the plot description and keeping the query framed from their perspective. In this case, I think Miriam might feel more active and we’d have a keener sense of her personality and what makes her unique if we were a bit more attuned to how the events of the novel looked from her POV and if more of this were written in her voice.

Also, this query is quite long at 417 words even without personalization. I highly recommend shooting for 250-350 words, including personalization, and there’s quite a bit here that feels like it could be streamlined.

Here’s my redline:

Dear Agent, [Insert personalized tidbit to show the agent that you researched them individually] Miriam’s boyfriend has been murdered [Consider being more specific about the circumstances?], and she’s placing the blame on God. She’s hell-bent on rebelling against anything that has to do with church [This feels a tad diagnostic, reframe this from her voice?], including her hypocritical mother and the peer counseling that’s been forced upon her for showing after she showed up to youth group drunk. , s She has put up walls even the trumpets at Jericho would have trouble bringing down [I like the image but is this Miriam’s perspective? Is she this self-aware?].



Though her peer counselors have the best of intentions, Miriam is perfectly content to be perfectly miserable [I’m confused, is she tearing everything down or is she content to be miserable?] , and she flings scripture back at them like Satan at the Last Temptation of Christ . O , and one by one they count her a lost cause —an unrepentant sinner—, until only. h Her last option [option for what?] remains, but this is a genuinely charming and handsome new guy is not taking the same tactics as the rest of the counselors who came before him. , and Miriam can’t exactly trash his logic and deny his reasoning if he won’t debate Christianity with her like the rest. Miriam feels crippled by feelings of betrayal to her dead boyfriend [be more specific about the feelings], especially when the new guy’s a Pastor’s Kid. Though he is effective in his unorthodox tactics and making progress where no one else could even scratch the surface, he is genuinely charming and handsome. Miriam, in addition to being angry at everyone for everything, is crippled by feelings of betrayal to her dead boyfriend when she even thinks about the possibility of moving on.

Especially with a Pastor’s Kid.



Desperate to have someone make sense of her wretched existence, she finally turns to God [Be more specific about how she does this] —waiting and waits impatiently for answers as to why He lets bad things happen to good people . But when she finally does hear His voice, He asks her to do the impossible. He asks her to forgive: her boyfriend’s murderer, her alcoholic mother, and ultimately, herself. Complete at 62,000 words, SECOND CHANCE is a YA Contemporary Christian novel t hat answers some tough questions about free will, forgiveness, and God’s hand in it all . [Opinions vary but I think themes tend to feel flat in a query letter and it’s best to just make them self-evident from the plot description] My debut novel, a YA Psychological Thriller titled STILL PHOTO, was released by Evernight Teen in 2014. It jumped to the top 5 in sales [Top 5 in sales of what?] almost immediately after publication, and spent 11 months at #1. It has received excellent reviews, and was a finalist for ET’s Best YA and Killer Nashville Reader’s Choice awards. I am also an active member of the SCBWI, and have led the local critique group and taught several workshops on the craft of writing.



The first three chapters of SECOND CHANCE appear below for your consideration. Please let me know if you have any questions, comments, or if you would like to see more of the manuscript. Thank you for your time. Sincerely, Kim

Art: The Seven Trumpets of Jericho by James Tissot