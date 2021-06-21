Summer writing jumpstart

The weather is warm here in the United States if not downright scorching, many people are regaining a bounce in their step, and you might be thinking about getting your writing going.
In lieu of a new post this week, I thought I’d include a mini “greatest hits” that might be helpful to read or revisit as you press forward with a new project.
If you need some help getting going…
- How to choose an idea for a novel
- How to get started writing a novel
- The 8 essential elements of a story
- Do you have a plot?
- All about perspectives in novels
- Third person omniscient vs. limited vs. head jumping
- What is a character arc?
- How to find a writing style that works for you
If you’re dusting off an old manuscript…
- How to return to writing after a long break
- How to diagnose big picture problems in your novel
- How to edit a novel
- Novel revision checklist
- When editing, start with the problems before jumping to solutions
- How to know what to cut from a novel
- The most common mistakes writers make
- Does your novel have enough conflict?
- Do you suffer from one of these writing maladies?
If you want to sharpen your craft…
- How to write clear physical description
- Don’t start a scene without these four essential elements
- Watch out for empty gestures in your novel
- Clear out the clutter around your verbs
- Weave exposition naturally into the story
- Be careful with the “VERBing, character(s) VERBED” sentence structure
- Don’t fear repeating pronouns
- Let the reader diagnose your characters
- Are you creating a mystery or just being vague?
- Everything authors need to know about dialogue tags
If you want to freshen up your characters…
- Do you (and your readers) know what your characters want?
- Why protagonists need to be active
- Shy characters don’t have to be passive
- How to use hopes and dreams to make a character come alive
- 7 reasons your characters feel flat
- 9 ways to spice up characters
- How to craft a dynamic relationship between characters
- 6 ways to build intimacy between characters
- How to spice up relationships in novels
- 5 ways to make a character more sympathetic
- A list of character strengths and weaknesses
- Make characters interesting through contradiction
- Only show characters crying when they’re truly at their wits’ end
If you want to get your writing more organized…
- How to outline a novel
- My plot framework
- How to organize a chapter
- How to craft a good climax
- Give your protagonist a mini-quest before the main plot kicks off
- Everything you need to know about inciting incidents
- Listen to your characters, but don’t let them run away
If you’re feeling stuck
- How to get over writer’s block
- How to set meaningful goals
- Increase your productivity and happiness with extreme calendaring
- Turn off your phone notifications. All of them.
- Try this trick when your novel is stuck
- How to regain your concentration
- Five ways to stay motivated while writing a novel
- Unlocking creativity through meditation
- The solution to every writing problem that has ever existed
If you need a pick-me-up…
- Ten Commandments for the Happy Writer
- The publishing process in GIF form
- Prioritize yourself
- Your writing matters
- Don’t ever ask somebody whether you should keep writing
