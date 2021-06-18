Louise Erdrich wins the Pulitzer for fiction (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The 2021 Pulitzer Prizes were announced, and Louise Erdrich won the prestigious prize for fiction! Here are the book-related winners:

Congrats to the winners and finalists.

The House Judiciary Committee introduced legislation that would break up the big 4 of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google, which could have ramifications for the book world. As Michael Cader notes in Publishers Lunch (subscription), one bill would likely result in Amazon divesting from their publishing arm, including Audible and Kindle Direct Publishing. Other bills could have an impact on preferential treatment in marketplaces and on pricing.

BookEnds Literary Agency released some really good content this week, including a discussion about what literary agents do all day, how to know whether an agent is reputable, and reasons why a nonfiction book proposal might have been rejected.

Over at Jane Friedman’s blog, Matt Holmes has a deep dive on how authors can use Facebook ads to sell books.

And I really enjoyed this essay by Tim Marcin about how a year plus of the pandemic has changed our ideas about ambition.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

And finally, as a child of the ’80s, I really enjoyed Meghan Garber’s look back at Top Gun, that artful and strange infomercial for the United States, which recently turned 35 years old.

Have a great weekend!

