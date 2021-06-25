How to write a novel in three days (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Is it really possible to write a novel in three days? Lincoln Michel delves into Michael Moorcock’s possibly-insane/possibly-genius approach to cranking out a novel in just three days.

What happened to famed journalist, Civil War veteran, and weird short story author Ambrose Bierce, who disappeared without a trace in 1913? Dan Sheehan looks at five theories.

First came the advice “kill your darlings,” then came the pushback “save your darlings.” I like Austin Kleon’s entry into this age old debate: relocate your darlings.

Is “enterprise self-publishing” poised to disrupt book publishing? Industry sage Mike Shatzkin discusses the rise of self-publishing by entities like firms and companies, political campaigns, religious organizations, and more, who will find value in publishing books as a brand builder without a traditional profit motive. In aggregate, these books could cut into the traditional publishing industry’s already-declining hegemony.

Remember NFTs? Consider author and intellectual property lawyer Brad Frazer a skeptic of their value, not least of which because United States copyright law does not recognize the provenance of NFTs.

Refugee by Alan Gratz The Islanders by Mary Alice Monroe with Angela May Wonder by R.J. Palacio Stamped (For Kids) by Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi and Sonja Cherry-Paul The Ickabog by J.K. Rowling

And finally, I’m a lifelong lover of trains, and I thoroughly enjoyed Adam Gopnik’s dive into the unhinged late-1800’s race to complete a southern branch of the transcontinental railroad, which combined colorful barons, gonzo capitalism, dubious public utility, and the rise of a dusty Southern California town called Los Angeles.

