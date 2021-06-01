How do you plan to publish your work in progress? (2021)

There are more options than ever for authors seeking to publish a book. Has that affected how you’re considering your options? Has the pandemic affected your thinking? Time for my annual poll!
Yes yes, this is unscientific as my readership changes through time, but it’s still an interesting look at this moment in the publishing world.
What approach are you planning for your work in progress? If you’re reading via e-mail or feed reader, please click through to see the poll.
And if you need some help charting your course, don’t forget that I’m available for consultations!
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!
For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!
Art: Printers by Abraham Bosse
Comments
abc says
At this point I’m just going to put it in an empty moonshine jug and send it out to sea (by way of the Mississippi).
Wendy says
That’s hilarious, abc 🙂
If an agent or editor discovered the jug washed onto some lonely beautiful shore, opened it up and found your ms, they might think it serendipitous.
Neil Larkins says
More likely to happen this way than to get published by way of query!
Rob Cornell says
I was thinking the same thing, Neil.
abc says
I could only hope!
JOHN T. SHEA says
Print out the manuscript in waterproof ink and paper and leave the moonshine in the jug. Not that I would ever bribe an agent or anything like that…
Anyway I’m going to self-publish, physically via smoke signals, and electronically via Morse Code.
abc says
Awesome.
Robert Naber says
The option to :
“I will self-publish first but would consider traditional if they offered.”
I have always heard that the traditional publishing houses wouldn’t even consider a manuscript if it has been self-published first.
Is this thinking incorrect?
Thanks