Can you spot the head jumping? (page critique)

Now then. Time for the Page Critique. First I’ll present the page without comment, then I’ll offer my thoughts and a redline. If you choose to offer your own thoughts, please be polite. We aim to be positive and helpful.

Random numbers were generated, and thanks to rossbuckner, whose page is below.

Prudence felt bad for wishing her father was dead when the gunshot popped like a firecracker from the room above. For a second, nothing moved in the Callison House study but the tiny flames in the fireplace that needed stoking. Hamilton Hissen’s hand froze on the knot of the gold Hermes tie with a repeating pattern of raised H’s he had been adjusting as he stood behind the old Callison desk, no longer reading from the paper quivering in his other hand. Her twin brother, Jack, on the couch to her left, closed his eyes, took a calming breath and released the death grip he had on his legs. His hands moved to slide his long hair behind his ears, but they caught air. He’d cut his straight, shoulder length hair that morning. The razor burn was fresh on the parts of his face she hadn’t seen since high school almost twenty years ago. On the opposite couch, younger brother Raymond’s arm rested on his round belly while his cocktail stayed pressed to his lips. His widened eyes moved side-to-side like a Kit-Cat clock in slow motion. His wife, Gerry, leaned forward from his side, took care to place her drink on a coaster and not the almost-priceless Elizabethan withdrawing table and planted her face in her hands. Nathan, their long-time House Manager, replaced the fireplace poker he was about to use, placed his stubby hands behind him, backed into the wall and awaited his instructions. From whom? The man who gave them was upstairs. Alone.

I like that this page gets off to an intriguing start with a mysterious gunshot, and the author brings some impressive details to bear. We’re learning about who’s who in this scene as the sound of the gunshot almost literally hangs in the air.

My main concern with this page is the perspective. We are immediately immersed in Prudence’s perspective even before the overall scene has been set, but then it feels like we start bouncing between the different characters.

This isn’t egregious head-hopping, and we return to return to Prudence’s perspective at times (e.g. “she hadn’t seen since high school”), but the actions of the secondary characters feel infused with their intent and mindset rather than feeling filtered through Prudence’s perspective. They feel described more like how they’re seeing themselves rather than how Prudence is seeing them.

Particularly at the start of a novel where the reader is just getting their bearings, it’s so important to ground them in a clear and cohesive perspective. If we were a bit more firmly anchored in Prudence’s POV I think this would read more smoothly.

Here’s my redline:

A gunshot popped like a firecracker [cliche and a missed opportunity to create a unique tone] from in the room above. Prudence felt bad [Be more precise and individualized] for wishing her father was dead when the gunshot popped like a firecracker from the room above . [The original opening sentence was convoluted. Err on the side of chronological order] For a second, nothing moved in the Callison House study but the tiny flames in the fireplace that needed stoking . Hamilton Hissen’s hand froze on the knot of the his gold Hermes tie with a repeating pattern of raised H’s. he had been adjusting as h He stood behind the old Callison desk, no longer reading from the paper quivering in his other hand. [This feels like a perspective shift to Hamilton] Her twin brother, Jack, on the couch to her left, closed his eyes, took a calming breath and released the his death grip he had on his legs [This feels like a gesture explosion, pare back empty gestures]. He is hands moved to slide his long hair [but the next sentence says he doesn’t have “long” hair? Another perspective shift] behind his ears, but they his hands caught air. He’d cut his straight, shoulder length hair that morning. The razor burn was fresh on the parts of his face she [Perspective shift] hadn’t seen since high school almost twenty years ago . On the opposite couch, her younger brother Raymond’s arm rested on his round belly while his cocktail stayed pressed to his lips. His widened eyes moved side-to-side like a Kit-Cat clock in slow motion. His wife, Gerry, leaned forward from his side , took care to place her drink on a coaster, and not the almost-priceless Elizabethan withdrawing table, [This feels more like Gerry’s intent than how Prudence is seeing this action, so it feels like another perspective shift] and planted her face in her hands. Nathan, their long-time House Manager, replaced the fireplace poker he was about to use , placed his stubby hands behind him, and backed into the wall and awaited to await his instructions. From whom? The man who gave them was upstairs. Alone.

Thanks again to rossbuckner!

