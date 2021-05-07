Legislation introduced for a new Federal Writers’ Project (This week in books)

This week! Books!

A brief scheduling note that I am going on a post-vaccination blog holiday for a couple of weeks, and I’ll be back with fresh content on May 24. Hope everyone who has access to a vaccine gets one and please consider donating to countries in need if you have the means.

Now then, on to the links.

Representatives Ted Lieu and Teresa Leger introduced legislation that would invest $60 million ($ link) inspired by the Depression-era Federal Writers Project. The bill would address unemployment among writers by hiring them to chronicle stories that help archive American history.

Writing at Jane Friedman’s blog, John B. Thompson discusses the current holy grail among publishers in the new online bookselling-oriented world: establishing direct relationships with readers.

At Writer Unboxed, agent Donald Maass has a great post on why fictional characters often act in ways that would make real life friends worry a great deal about them, and how it’s so important to create a sense of inevitability for their actions.

Anne R. Allen dives into unsympathetic characters and how to retain a reader’s interest.

And agent Janet Reid has a reminder that often when an agent passes it’s not even about whether the book is good or bad and it’s not something you can fix.

And finally, you must enjoy this wonderful interview with renowned tree scientist Suzanne Simard, who researches the interconnectedness between trees, something she recognizes that indigenous cultures had already long known.

Have a great weekend! See you in a few weeks!

