S&S to publish Pence’s memoir (This week in books)

Publisher McGraw Hill is under fire for charging its freelancers a 2.2% “administrative” fee just to get paid. This is another form of wage theft and it needs to stop. Freelance isn’t free.

Simon & Schuster will publish former Vice President Mike Pence’s memoir, which will “address the many pivotal moments of the administration, from the time he was selected to run as Vice President through Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021.”

In other books and politics news, even as New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration was reportedly obscuring COVID deaths in nursing homes, they were shopping a book proposal about his handling of the COVID crisis that ended up netting more than $4 million. Yeesh.

Author David Gaughran posted an exhaustive guide on how to self-publish a book! Tons and tons of tons of great advice in this post, highly recommend.

And over at Jane Friedman’s blog, Barbara Linn Probst has a post on what authors need to know hybrid publishing, including some good questions to answer about hybrid publishers as you’re researching them.

And finally, there’s a terrific new anthology out featuring the late First Nations singer/songwriter Willie Dunn. Highly, highly recommend.

