A new tool for your literary agent search

One of the most common complaints I hear from authors is that it’s really difficult and time consuming to research literary agents.

It is. I hear you. And since a good fit is so personal and subjective, there’s not a great way to outsource the research.

But building your database of dream literary agents just got a little easier thanks to a new tool called Literary Agent Alert, which was recently launched by my good friend Natasa Lekic at New York Book Editors.

(Full disclosure: Links are affiliate links, but I genuinely believe in this service).

Literary Agent Alert is a weekly newsletter that aggregates agent tweets, interviews, new agent alerts, and book deals that relate to your genre.

Instead of having to comb Twitter and Google for hours every week to research agents and stay up to speed on the latest agents and deals, Literary Agent Alert brings the research to you. It only includes reputable literary agents and independent publishers who accept unsolicited submissions, and you can select two genres in case your manuscript is a crossover.

There’s a two week free trial so you can test it out, and after that it’s $10 per month. Authors have already found agents based on the information they saw in their alerts.

Try it out and let me know what you think!

