98% of books released in 2020 sold less than 5,000 copies (This week in books)

This week! Books!

A factoid this week about the publishing industry certainly got some eyeballs popping. In an article about how the publishing industry is weathering the pandemic, Alexandra Atler and Elizabeth A. Harris noted that 98% of the books newly published in 2020 sold fewer than 5,000 copies. Sales have inexorably drifted to the backlist, celebrities, and already-bestselling authors. Jane Friedman also notes the ongoing shift to online sales.

How much of this is really an aberration? Lincoln Michel notes that it has always (mostly) been the case that most books don’t really sell very many copies, and I’d add that perceptions of book sales have been skewed historically by the tradition of ludicrous announced “print runs” by publishers that are largely fictional and certainly don’t correlate with actual sales (particularly when returns are taken into account). And bestseller lists are notoriously opaque.

At least from my vantage point, this 98% stat feels more like a culmination of industry trends more than it has always been the case through time. We live in a “winner takes all” moment in history, and the mid-list authors who sold fine but weren’t bestsellers have been largely decimated, at least at traditional publishers. The rich are getting richer, megabestsellers are getting more mega, and everyone else fights for the scraps in the long tail.

None of this takes into account self-publishing, and because that data is largely hoarded by Amazon, the stats understate just how much bookselling has shifted online.

Norton halted distribution of its upcoming Philip Roth biography, already the subject of a scathing New Republic review by Laura Marsh that addresses its problematic treatment of women, due to sexual assault allegations surfacing against biographer Blake Bailey. Ugh.

I’m not the only one who has been revisiting childhood favorites, and Cathi Hanauer re-read some of her Judy Blume favorites to see if they held up. Spoiler: they mostly do.

Also from Lincoln Michel, a deep dive into the history of book word counts and the slimming and fattening of books due to shifts in bookselling and the publishing industry.

Agent Jessica Faust delves into the perennially popular topic of what agents learn from the big books they passed on, and agent Kate McKean talks about how authors should navigate meeting and communicating with editors prior to receiving a book deal.

And I really love this post by Austin Kleon about taking back weekends for rest and idleness.

This week in bestsellers

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

