What’s after the plague? (This week in books)

As we Americans ramp up our vaccinations and the end of the pandemic feels like it could possibly be around the corner, it’s very tempting to wonder what’s next. I really enjoyed this fascinating essay by Jill Lepore about what the end of plague novels say about what could lie ahead.

Teens crying on TikTok have become big business in the publishing world. Imagine reading that sentence five years ago.

Writing for the We Need Diverse Books blog, Rebecca Wei Hsieh writes about the emotional labor undertaken by sensitivity readers and advice for how best to engage them.

The science fiction & fantasy world and literary fiction world are increasingly overlapping as more writers cross over into the other zone, and author Lincoln Michel has a fascinating look at the differences in craft jargon and self-perception in these lit ecosystems.

Literary agent Lucinda Halpern has three tips to help make your query letter stand out.

And Facebook is going to start paying writers and journalists for a new publishing platform. Here we go again.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Dana, with a good addition to my guide to writing clear perspective:

And finally, a review of Emma Southon’s new book, which asks a very important question: Why was the politics in the late Roman Empire so stabby?

