RIP Norman Juster (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Sad news this week as Norman Juster, the author of one of the most beloved and influential children’s books of all time, The Phantom Tollbooth, passed away at the age of 91.

Smithsonian has a fascinating adaptation of Angus Fletcher’s new book, which breaks down eight important literary innovations and the neuroscience that underpins them.

The spot on Mars where the new Perseverence rover landed has been named “Octavia E. Butler Landing” by NASA, in honor of the legendary science fiction writer.

Amazon has become so ubiquitous a fixture in the book world that it’s easy to forget how groundbreaking some of their early innovations were. Publishing industry sage Mike Shatzkin recalls some of the important early decisions about how they chose to sell books, and how these shaped the rest of the industry.

What makes a good audiobook? June Thomas at Slate profiles Abby Craden, who has narrated nearly 400 of them.

Agent Jessica Faust has a good reminder to celebrate every step on the path to publication. This stuff is hard!

And John Self at the BBC delves into the Frankensteins of the 21st Century: the new wave of Artificial Intelligence-inspired fiction.

And finally, to my knowledge blockchain technology has not yet hit the publishing industry in a major way, but it is certainly roiling the art world. A digital artwork by the artist known as Beeple set a record by selling a JPEG for $69.3 million, underpinned by the NFT system. Mickey Rapkin at Rolling Stone also wrote a fascinating profile of Beeple.

