Horton hears a huh? (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Your weekly culture war freakout is brought to you by Dr. Seuss. After the Seuss Estate announced that they would let six of his titles with racist caricatures go out of print, quite a few people seemingly lost their freaking minds and opted to stick it to the Seuss Estate by… uh… buying lots of Dr. Seuss books, which quickly shot up bestseller lists.

I guess everything turns into a five alarm fire these days, but books go out of print all the time, Disney has been expunging its catalogue of problematic content for years, and this is ultimately a commercial and brand decision by the Seuss Estate amid rumblings that a lot more Dr. Seuss content is problematic than just these six books. If anything we should be thinking about how best to memorialize the legacy of racist caricatures like these and how to contextualize them for future generations to learn from the mistakes of the past. But people are acting (or pretending to act) like their entire childhood has been canceled. What a time.

Some great posts on writing this week! Lincoln Michel talks about “invisible architecture” in fiction, the arbitrary constraints some writers cook up to inspire creativity, and DIY MFA has eight essential edits for your novel.

And in agent news, Angie Hodapp has advice on how to pitch a character-driven novel, and Kristin Nelson talks about the types of agents you want to avoid.

And finally, for all you Animal Crossing fans out there, you don’t even have to be a fan of Hamilton to appreciate the incredible artistry of this re-creation of the first act of Hamilton using Animal Crossing items and characters.

Have a great weekend!

