Mid-winter break

I’m going to take a quick break this week to refresh and will be back with new content on February 15. (I’ll be checking emails, so feel free to reach out for editing or consultations).
In the meantime, in case you missed them, here are some of my favorite posts from 2020:
- Your writing matters
- Third person omniscient vs. limited vs. head jumping
- Clear out the clutter around your verbs
- Avoid these generic reactions
- My plot framework
- How to use hopes and dreams to make a character come alive
- What to expect when you work with a freelance editor
- How to be a productive writer
- 9 ways to spice up characters
- Why protagonists need to be active
- How to weave more voice into a query letter
- Everything authors need to know about dialogue tags
- There’s no excuse for not knowing where your book fits in the market
- Shy characters don’t have to be passive
- Don’t ever ask somebody whether you should keep writing
See you next week!
Art: Walter Moras – Romantische Winterlandschaf
Comments
JOHN T. SHEAsays
Have a good break, Nathan! But today is Feb 8th, unless your break is going to be for hours rather than days? Perhaps you meant the 18th?
Jaimiesays
Thank you, Nathan, for all giving you do via this blog. Enjoy your break!
abcsays
Midwinter sounds much more charming than it sometimes turns out to be. We got more snow today. I feel like it has snowed every day for two weeks. Probably not, but close. I might have to take up crochet and gossiping.
Have a good break! Eat some porridge. Listen to Nina Simone and Frank Sinatra. Watch Carey Grant movies. Read some Frank O’Hara. Bake some homemade cinnamon rolls!