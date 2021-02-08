Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

Helping authors achieve their dreams

Mid-winter break

by 3 Comments

I’m going to take a quick break this week to refresh and will be back with new content on February 15. (I’ll be checking emails, so feel free to reach out for editing or consultations).

In the meantime, in case you missed them, here are some of my favorite posts from 2020:

See you next week!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!

For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel (now available in audio) and my guide to publishing a book.

And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Walter Moras – Romantische Winterlandschaf

Reader Interactions

Comments

  3. abcsays

    Midwinter sounds much more charming than it sometimes turns out to be. We got more snow today. I feel like it has snowed every day for two weeks. Probably not, but close. I might have to take up crochet and gossiping.

    Have a good break! Eat some porridge. Listen to Nina Simone and Frank Sinatra. Watch Carey Grant movies. Read some Frank O’Hara. Bake some homemade cinnamon rolls!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *