Mid-winter break

I’m going to take a quick break this week to refresh and will be back with new content on February 15. (I’ll be checking emails, so feel free to reach out for editing or consultations).

In the meantime, in case you missed them, here are some of my favorite posts from 2020:

See you next week!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel (now available in audio) and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Walter Moras – Romantische Winterlandschaf