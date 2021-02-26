RIP Lawrence Ferlinghetti (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Just want to say a quick thing that while the horizon seems to be brightening as many people receive vaccines, it’s also still a deeply strange and stressful time because we’re still in it and a lot of people are still struggling. Hang in there, keep reaching out to your loved ones, get your vaccine if you’re eligible and able, and let’s keep pulling through this together.

Now, a few links.

RIP to legendary poet and bookseller Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who passed away this week at 101. If only we could all have this interesting and long a life.

Lila Shapiro profiled the new wave of publishing executives and editors of color, who represent a hoped-for sea change in the industry.

After being accused of unethical conduct by current and former clients, literary agent Brooks Sherman departed Janklow & Nesbit Associates. Publishers Weekly also had to apologize for its original framing of this news, which grossly mischaracterized Sherman’s role in Angie Thomas’s rise to prominence.

Jonathan Dee at The New Yorkerprofiled author Viet Thanh Nguyen, who melds criticism and fiction, and whose style reflects his view that traditional notions of craft conceal cultural and political bias.

And how many of the 100 most famous passages in literature can you identify?

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally, a new tulip/Beanie Baby/stonks craze has arrived and… it’s basketball highlights you can watch anywhere, which are selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Value is a social construct.

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel (now available in audio) and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Prospect Park, Brooklyn. Follow me on Instagram!