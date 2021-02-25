Make details vivid in a query letter (query critique)

If you’d like to nominate your own page or query for a public critique, kindly post them here in the discussion forums:

Dear Agent: If you are familiar with THE STATIONERY SHOP, by Marjan Kamali, you may be interested in representing THE PROMISE which shares similar thematic elements. In the late summer of 1961, a young German couple, Willie and Mina, are forced to live on opposite sides of the Berlin Wall. Willie finds himself trapped in East Berlin. With no resources at his disposal, he must find a way to remain undetected in order to escape and reunite with Mina who has been living with friends in the West. After months of careful planning and preparation, he makes his way through the sewer system to freedom, but not before being seriously wounded in a shootout with a pair of guards. Upon his recovery he asks for Mina and learns that, in his long absence, her fashion career has successfully launched and she is no longer living in Germany. Willie promises to find Mina and begins his search with little information to guide him. His travels take him to the colorful fashion district of Paris where a chance encounter with an older gentleman, Pierre, holds the key to reuniting the young couple. But before Pierre can help, he must first come to terms with the demons from his own past that have estranged him from the people he loves. THE PROMISE is upmarket fiction at 70,000 words. The story is inspired by my travels through Eastern Europe during the height of the Cold War and is a tribute to three generations of women in my family who are accomplished dressmakers. I would be thrilled if you would consider THE PROMISE for representation. Thank you very much, and I hope to speak with you soon. Andrew Stiller

This sounds like an interesting premise, and I’ve always been a sucker for a good Iron Curtain narrative. But rather than making Pierre’s circumstances and travails specific and tangible, the description in this query ends up feeling a bit stilted and flat.

Is “no resources at his disposal” a very palpable way of describing someone experiencing deprivation? Is “not before being seriously wounded in a shootout” a vivid description of being shot just as he’s about to reach freedom? Is “the colorful fashion district of Paris,” well, colorfully described?

As you try to weave voice into a query, these details matter. Make them vivid, tangible, and precise. You don’t have many words to work with and if you swap these flat turns of phrase out for more vivid imagery the plot description will come alive.

Also, as with so many queries, this one also succumbs to a vague and abstract end of the plot description. Once again for the rafters: don’t worry about spoilers and be specific and tangible about what the character actually has to do.

How does these demons manifest themselves in the story? What, specifically, does Pierre have to overcome in order to accomplish?

Here’s my redline:

Dear Agent: [Insert personalized tidbit about the agent to show that you researched them individually] If you are familiar with enjoyed THE STATIONERY SHOP , by Marjan Kamali , you may be interested in representing my upmarket fiction novel THE PROMISE which shares similar thematic elements . [Kind of odd phrasing that if the agent is “familiar” with another novel they may be interested in yours. Just because they’ve heard of the other novel?] In the late summer of 1961, a young German couple, Willie and Mina, are forced to live on opposite sides of the Berlin Wall. Willie finds himself trapped in East Berlin. With no resources at his disposal [Stilted and not-very-vivid phrasing. Can you make this palpable than “no resources?”], he must find a way to remain undetected [from whom? Give a sense of the tangible danger and stakes] in order to escape and reunite with Mina, who has been living with friends in the West. After months of careful planning and preparation, he makes his way through the sewer system to freedom, but not before being [“not before being” is confusing phrasing. At what stage is he shot?]just as (add whatever happens in the novel) a pair of East German guards fire at him and he’s seriously wounded in a shootout with a pair of guards . Upon During his recovery [Be more specific] he asks for Mina and learns that, in his long absence, her fashion career has successfully launched and she is no longer living in Germany. Willie promises vow to find Mina [Promises whom?] and begins his search with little information to guide him. He is travels take him to the colorful fashion district of Paris, where a chance encounter with an older gentleman, Pierre, holds the key to reuniting the young couple [Be more specific about what actually happens here. Don’t worry about spoilers]. But before Pierre can help, he must first come to terms with the demons from his own past that have estranged him from the people he loves. [Vague. What specifically does he have to do? How do the “demons” actually manifest themselves in the story?] THE PROMISE is upmarket fiction complete at 70,000 words. The story is inspired by my travels through Eastern Europe during the height of the Cold War and is a tribute to three generations of women in my family who are accomplished dressmakers. I would be thrilled if you would consider THE PROMISE for representation. Thank you very much, and I hope to speak with you soon. Andrew Stiller

Art: Berlin Klosterstrasse by Eduard Gaertner