How are you moving forward? (Or are you?)

The past year of the pandemic has felt like a time of stasis in so many ways. We’re physically isolated and we’re spending more time than ever indoors. Entire categories of friendship have melted away. Most of us are hunkering down and just waiting for this madness to pass, and yet the very act of waiting for some indeterminate date just makes the end feel farther away.
This has translated into some mental stasis for me too. It’s coincided with a period where my most recent novel has been on hold for a time, and I’ve found it difficult to push anything forward apart from my business.
Physically, creatively, even psychically: things have felt stuck.
Of course… all of this might not pass. Who knows if and when things will return to what they were before? And it’s hard to feel like you’re sitting around just letting time just melt away.
I feel a bit caught between trying to force myself to push through to aim for a sense of momentum vs. just accepting that things are going to move more slowly with the stressors of this time.
So I thought I’d see what you think and how you’ve been approaching this.
Are you pushing forward? Or are you accepting the stasis? How are you keeping your head up? Where are you with your creative work?
To the comments!
Art: Inokashira Pond and Benzaiten Shrine in Snow by Hiroshige
Comments
Lilacesays
The part of my project-brain that has stalled out during quarantine is the promotional part. For better or worse, I’ve just set aside event planning and networking, even what can be done online. I feel isolated so it’s a good time to go deep into the messiness of a new project, a new style (verse novels), and am playing with flash forms because that feels like the right attention span thee days. I also cleaned and rearranged my office, which gave me new motivation and focus in my creative work.
April Henrysays
Some things that have helped me:
– Sitting for 15 minutes a day and doing nothing, just observing my breathing. My therapist suggested it. It’s so hard – I always want to be DOING something – but sitting with some discomfort helps me calm down in general.
– I got an Oculus VR for Christmas and it’s so much fun. I just use it for exercise, but when I’m using it, it’s refreshing to be someplace different, even virtually.
– This was more important before Biden became president, but I put a time limit on Facebook and Twitter.
– I turn off the Internet when I write (via Freedom app) and often I will tell myself that I am just watching the words appear. Anything to break away from my inner critic.
abcsays
I love this plan of sitting for 15 minutes a day and doing nothing. And I’m also currently talking myself out of buying an Oculus VR because that DOES sound fun!
Christine E. Robinsonsays
Nathan, I’m pushing forward. Working on the last editing/rewriting stages of a first book that was professionally edited. I have the time & energy to persist, no matter what’s going on in the world. It’s a matter of adjusting & adapting in order to survive and keep the passion to write alive. Exercise & playing the guitar help. Minimal TV and I read health & safety news on my iPhone. Fellow blog posts connect me with virtual friends. It’s all about finding balance in life. 📚🎶 Christine
Johannah S.says
A positive feedback doc has been very helpful for me. Any time a critique buddy leaves a positive comment about something I’ve written, or a student or parent writes me a nice note, I copy and paste it into my special doc. When I start to hate my novel or when pandemic teaching feels too overwhelming, I open up my positive feedback doc. My school email is so overfull of blithe positivity memes I could barf, but my doc has real positivity that I’ve earned. It helps keep me from shutting down.
Danielle de Valerasays
Moving forward, Nathan, but only slowly. Even over here in Australia, which has had it easy, I think there’s a sense of needing to be kind to oneself and not push too hard.
Work, of course, is – as ever – the rope to hold onto through the bog.
abcsays
I’ll start with this: there’s definitely a renewed sense of hope in me after Jan. 20th. There’s a lot to still be overwhelmed and frustrated by, but many of us are able to let go of long held rage and fear and that’s so nice. It helps. A lighter load for travels, if you will.
Luckily I’ve able to continue with my work–just turning it into telehealth (which did require some adapting, but it’s nice to have my own bathroom to use), but sometimes it’s easy to feel stuck and unmotivated. I think it would help if I could be out and about having lunches and wearing nicer pants. I’ve worked more on my writing than I ever have before. One could argue that it hasn’t paid off –my agent broke up with me after I submitted a draft for feedback– but I’m working VERY HARD to see this as a reason to double down, improve the craft, seek out a better fit for representation (my writing buddy/critique partner keeps telling me this is the best thing that could have happened). I think that counts as moving forward?
Other things: getting our house ready to sell. My kid deciding on a college to attend next year and planning for that (huge!). So, I have no choice. Rooms need painted! The porch roof is leaking! Virtual tours need to be taken.
I’m so desperate for a trip, though. New places!
This comment is sounding very privileged, so let me just take a moment to acknowledge that.
Nathan, I’m so curious about this novel of yours. Where is it? What is happening? Are you able to share? We need more Nathan books in the world!
Okay, well, that was a novella and I’m not even sure I answered the question.
Meg Napiersays
The job I was used to ceased to exist, and as a result, I found the time to do what I always wanted: write a book. It turns out trying to write, publish, and market is a full-time job all in itself!