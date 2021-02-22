Describe characters and settings when they’re first introduced

An extremely common writing foible I see when I’m editing novels reads like this…

“Hey!” Nathan heard a voice say. Nathan turned to see someone approach him on the sidewalk. “What are you doing” the man asked. “Hey, Egya! Working on a blog post about why it’s confusing when characters and settings are only belatedly described as a scene is unfolding,” Nathan said. Nathan has known Egya since college. He’s Nathan’s best friend and he hangs out with him on a regular basis. “Oh,” Egya said. “Tell them they should just be straightforward.” Egya was wearing a trendy navy jumpsuit with a hooded sweatshirt and a flat leather cap. They stood on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn and it was snowing heavily. Throngs of masked pedestrians scurried past them to escape the blowing flakes. “I am,” Nathan said.

Here’s why this approach can be disorienting: When you provide scant details about what’s happening in a scene, the reader will fill in gaps on their own. So as you belatedly provide more detail, you force the reader to constantly revise their mental image of the scene, which can be exhausting. In the absence of clear information, they may construct a “default” image that might not be correct.

Let’s go back to the passage.

“Nathan heard a voice” is vague, so the reader will likely assume he’s being approached by a stranger. Otherwise, why wouldn’t he just recognize his best friend’s voice?

Then, we gradually realize this isn’t a stranger… it’s Nathan’s best friend. Well, why didn’t Nathan just say so??

We get a quick vague detail about a sidewalk, but I’m guessing you weren’t picturing a snowy landscape thronged with masked pedestrians…

Every new detail that’s added forces the reader to go back to update their mental picture in a way that can quickly become disorienting and cumbersome, particularly the longer the details are delayed.

Instead, if you just pause to set the scene and describe characters as they arrive, it usually makes much more sense to the reader. You can just tell the reader who people are.

Like so:

It was snowing heavily on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn and throngs of masked pedestrians scurried past Nathan to escape the blowing flakes. “Hey!” Egya shouted. Nathan turned to see Egya, his best friend, someone he has known since college and hangs out with on a very regular basis. He was wearing a trendy navy jumpsuit with a hooded sweatshirt and a flat leather cap. “What are you doing” Egya asked. “Working on a blog post about why it’s confusing when characters and settings are only belatedly described as a scene is unfolding,” Nathan said. “Oh,” Egya said. “Tell them they should just be straightforward.” “I am,” Nathan said.

This isn’t a hard and fast rule, but at least be conscious of breaking it.

When the anchoring perspective enters a new physical space: describe it. When a new character arrives: describe them immediately and contextualize who they are from the vantage point of the anchoring perspective.

You don’t need to wait for a break in the action, you don’t need a convoluted “trigger” for the description, you don’t need to wait for the narrating perspective to have specific thoughts.

Just hit pause, describe, and explain.

Art: Winter Scene in Brooklyn by Francis Guy