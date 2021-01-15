Watch out for these publishing scams (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Well. It was a week. How are we doing out there?

Publishing scams are pretty much as old as publishing, and they’re proliferating in our digital and gullible age. Anne. R. Allen has a good roundup of publishing scams to watch out for in 2021, including new ones (manuscript phishing!) and old ones (bogus book deals!).

A Confederacy of Dunces is one of the most imitated and most unimitatable (not a word) novels of the 20th century, and Tom Bisell took another look at its uneasy afterlife. It’s both better and worse than he remembered, and feels oddly prescient for our current time.

Jane Friedman updated her excellent and handy chart on the paths you can choose to publish your book in 2021, including Big 5, other traditional, small presses, hybrid, self-publishing, and social publishing.

The incredible Angie Thomas has a new book out, Concrete Rose, and she gave a great interview with the We Need Diverse Books blog on her new novel, writing advice, and knowing how and when to set limits.

George Saunders also has a new book out on writing craft, A Swim in the Pond in the Rain, and Lincoln Michel talked to him about his writing process, resistance fiction, and the importance of literature.

And agent Janet Reid has a helpful list of things to leave out of your query letter because they go without saying.

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

A Promised Land by Barack Obama Untamed by Glennon Doyle Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder Educated by Tara Westover

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

And finally, we could all probably use a bit of positivity right now, and I really enjoyed this article about a man in Philadelphia who decided he could bring some smiles if he used a pulley to drop free homemade pizzas out of his apartment window.

Have a great weekend!

