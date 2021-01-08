S&S cancels Josh Hawley’s book deal (This week in books)

This week! Books!

This week has been a heck of a decade. I don’t really know what to say about the incredibly distressing events of this week that others haven’t said more forcefully and eloquently, so I’m just going to move on to the books links.

One consequence of the insurrection at the Capitol this week (I can’t believe I just typed those words) was that Simon & Schuster canceled Senator Josh Hawley’s book deal, citing “his role in what became a dangerous threat.”

In response, Josh Hawley launched a threat to pursue legal action against the “woke mob at Simon & Schuster” (a similar lawsuit against S&S did not go well for Milo Yiannapolous), and called the cancellation both Orwellian (which is actually more Orwellian than the book getting canceled) and “a direct assault on the First Amendment.”

You know, I didn’t graduate from Yale Law like Josh, but I always thought the First Amendment prevented Congress from abridging free speech and doesn’t actually force publishers to give senators lucrative book deals. Then I took another look at the text of the first amendment:

Huh. Guess I was mistaken.

(For those reading by email who can’t see the embedded tweet: this is a joke).

While publishing industry consolidation is continuing apace with the anticipated merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, there is also movement in the other direction. The literary imprint Spiegel & Grau, which was shuttered by Penguin Random House in 2019, will be reconstituting as an independent publishing house.

Also, there was a surprise ending for publishers in 2020: business was good, although the news is much less rosy for bookstores. As Mike Shatzkin notes about a recent survey of the impact of COVID on the industry, 2020 saw the continued rise of big box stores like Costco as booksellers, sales may be shifting from frontlist to backlist as more bookselling moves out of bookstores and online, and publishers are working on their direct-to-consumer infrastructure.

A bizarre and sophisticated phishing scam has emerged that has targeted literary agencies to try to dupe people into sending unpublished manuscripts. The motive is unclear, but some suspect a rogue literary scout, who keep eyes on books coming down the pike for film studies.

A provision in the recent COVID-19 relief bill will facilitate the creation of a copyright claims board at the U.S. Copyright office, which will streamline copyright infringement disputes and facilitate small claims cases. The idea is to help independent creators protect their rights without having to pay huge legal fees.

Speaking of copyright, books published in 1925 or earlier are now in the public domain, which includes The Great Gatsby and Mrs. Dalloway.

Meanwhile in France, there is a stirring of a reckoning over its even-less-diverse-than-the-US publishing industry and the lengths to which the insular industry has corrupted literary awards and coddled an openly pedophilic author.

In writing advice news, I really liked this post on the joy of native storytelling structures, and rejecting things like trickster characters learning a lesson.

And a timely reminder from literary agent Jessica Faust as many people get ready to query anew in 2021: remembering that publishing is a business will help you succeed.

And finally, Shigeru Myamoto, the legendary creator of Nintendo games like Super Mario Bros. and Legend of Zelda, gave a truly fantastic interview with the New Yorker. Check it out.

Have a great weekend!

