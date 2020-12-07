Will you ever buy mostly e-books? 2020 results!

I’m not going to lie, amid the pandemic I thought this was going to be a year where e-books experienced a bit of a resurgence in our annual poll.

Nope.

If anything, this year’s results reflect the continued resurgence of paper book optimism, which bottomed out between 2011-2013. Not coincidentally, this was around the time when publishers moved to the “agency model” and began raising e-book prices.

Maybe we miss and want to support our independent bookstores, maybe paper books continue to be an antidote to our omnipresent screens, maybe e-books still feel too expensive relative to their paper counterparts.

What do you make of the results?

