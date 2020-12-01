Will you ever buy mostly e-books? (14th annual poll)

It’s that time of year! Time for that moment where we put our fingers on the pulse of our robotic books. Or something.

It is quite hard for me to believe that this poll is now a surly teenager. But particularly since we’re in the midst of a pandemic, I’m very curious if that’s had an impact on e-book adoption or if we’re clutching our paper books even tighter.

But first, let me include my caveats to spare the inevitable comments and emails:

Yes, I know this isn’t a scientific poll.

Yes, I know that not only is it not a scientific poll, it’s even less scientific to compare very different audiences and sample sizes through time.

Yes, I know that you want more poll options because one of these doesn’t precisely capture all of the nuances of your very nuanced view. Just choose the one that’s closet!

Now then. The poll is below. You may need to click through to see it if you’re reading this in a feed reader or via email.

