12th annual Heifer International fundraiser!

Hunger is surging all around the world amid the pandemic and the needy need our help as much as ever. I know many of you are feeling stretched and there are a lot of worthy causes competing for everyone’s attention, but please consider making a donation this holiday season to Heifer International.

In light of that, I’m simplifying the approach to this year’s fundraiser:

If you’re able, please visit my fundraising page and make a donation!

Please spread the word about this fundraiser! If you tweet about it, please use #NBHeifer. Here’s a tweet you can retweet:

Time for my 12th annual @Heifer fundraiser! Here's how you can multiple the giving if you have anything to spare this holiday season. #NBHeifer https://t.co/ulA2qT08Tm — Nathan Bransford (@NathanBransford) December 15, 2020

Please help me multiply the giving and consider starting your own fundraiser! If you tweet about your fundraiser using #NBHeifer, I’ll retweet you.

Heifer International is an organization that fights hunger by giving families around the world livestock, training, or other assistance that helps improve their livelihood. Heifer has been recognized for its work in Fast Company and Forbes, among other places.

If you have anything to spare this holiday season I hope you’ll consider making a donation. Over the past years we have raised nearly $20,000 together! Here’s that link again to donate directly.

Thanks, everyone!