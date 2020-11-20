National book award winners! (This week in books)

This week! Books!

It was a big week in the book world! Congrats to the National Book Award winners!

And congrats to Douglas Stuart, who won the Booker Prize for Shuggie Bain.

Walter Mosely was honored at the National Book Award event with the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. Read his incredible acceptance speech.

We Need Diverse Books is partnering with Penguin Random House for a promotion where if you buy a book directly from Penguin Random House, they’ll donate one book for the WNDB in the Classroom program!

The New York Times released their 100 Notable Books of the Year in a really beautiful format. Lots of good covers this year too.

Soon-to-be-former President Trump’s hypothetical presidential memoir poses a dilemma for publishers, who are already thinking about editorial standards, fact checking (which contrary to popular belief is not a common practice for books), and potential blowback from authors and employees.

Another big domino in the trend of publishing industry consolidation looks set to fall as Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp (which owns HarperCollins) and Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House have emerged as the top bidders for Simon & Schuster, which is currently owned by ViacomCBS. Is the Big 5 (which used to be the Big 6) about to become the Big 4?

Meanwhile, in France, authors are protesting the COVID-related forced closure of bookstores as a moral outrage, and are offering to pay their lockdown fines.

How come that one author got all that money? An explanation from agent Kate McKean.

And a great reminder from agent Jessica Faust that the best things in life and writing happen outside of your safe zone.

And finally, 2020 got the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree it deserves:

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is as shitty as the rest of 2020 lol pic.twitter.com/CSedPae5OX — Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) November 17, 2020

Have a great weekend!

