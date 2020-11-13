Is it OK to resend a query? (This week in books)

This week! Books!

President Barack Obama’s memoir A Promised Land arrives next Tuesday, which is going to have massive reverberations in the bookselling world, not least of which because it clocks in at a hefty $45 list price. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reviewed it for the New York Times, and Smithsonian Magazine looks at where it sits in the history of presidential memoirs.

Also in the Times, Robert Gottlieb lit Twitter on fire with his assertion that Charles Dickens has emerged “ever more conclusively as England’s greatest novelist,” but his profile of Dickens, the broader Dickensworld, and the evolution of his reputation is definitely worth a read.

Is it okay to revise and resend a query? Agent Kate McKean dives into this thorny subject. The short answer is yes, but you should think not once but like twenty times before you do it. Her whole entry is worth reading because it’s a good distillation of agents’ mindset on this subject.

And on that note, agent Jessica Faust writes about how she decides to request a submission. Your query matters a lot!

Agent Kristin Nelson delves into the number of deals from the recent Frankfurt Book Fair, which were up over previous years. Good news, right? Well, not for everyone.

And Dan Blank has a helpful reminder on the importance of your community to your writing.

And finally, one of my go-to pandemic activities has been cooking Sichuan food from Fuchsia Dunlop’s fantastic cookbook, and so I naturally loved this article from the BBC about all things Sichuan peppercorns, which, fun fact, aren’t actually peppercorns!

Have a great weekend!

