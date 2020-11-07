Houghton Mifflin Harcourt up for sale (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Yes, it’s a Saturday edition of TWIB but, like, what is time? Will every day be election day in the future? Who can say??

On to the links!

Bestselling YA author Justina Ireland is offering a series of really fantastic writing advice dispatches in her newsletter, I highly recommend subscribing!

It appears as if the consolidation of US trade publishing is going to continue, as Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is up for sale. HMH isn’t one of the “Big 5” major publishers, but it’s still a sizable publisher.

This is a time of tremendous anxiety for many people, and I saw two really great posts on fear and anxiety this week. First by writer Judy Lee Dunn, who writes about confronting fear, and the other by agent DongWon Song, who writes about the usefulness and perils of anxiety.

What’s the key to a successful author/agent relationship? Agent Jessica Faust weighs in.

And upstart indie online bookselling company Bookshop.org has expanded to the UK.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey Untamed by Glennon Doyle Caste by Isabel Wilkerson Group by Christie Tate Killing Crazy Horse by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally, as it appears as if we will be in the midst of a transition as a country, it’s worth confronting what about the last four years was and wasn’t an aberration for the United States.

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel (now available in audio) and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Photo: Woodstock, NY. Photo by me. Follow me on Instagram!