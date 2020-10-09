What does it mean when a book gets optioned? (This week in books)

This week! Books!

It’s book award season, and congrats to American poet Louise Glück for winning the Nobel Prize, to this year’s MacArthur fellows including N.K. Jemisen and Jacqueline Woodson, to the National Book Award finalists!

It’s a strange time in the world and in publishing, and Tracy Marchini has a great take on what it’s like being an agent right now.

So what exactly does it mean when a book gets optioned? Agent Kate McKean explains the ins and outs of book to film options.

Really loved Dan Blank’s newsletter today, where he talks about not getting so hung up on metrics that you lose sight of what’s really important when you share.

In writing advice news, what Ramona Quimby tells us about writing from a child’s perspective, agent Jessica Faust talks about the importance of choosing the right idea for your book, how good paragraphs support your story, and a reminder from agent DongWon Song that you have to decide on the writing advice that is useful to you.

If you have some time over the weekend, check out this panel on the Star Wars literary franchise:

And it has come to my attention that “Snapewives” are a thing.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Stamped by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi Dear Justyce by Nic Stone Crush by Tracy Wolff The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas Shine by Jessica Jung

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

Don't forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

In case you missed them, here are this week's posts:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally, science is completely incredible. Check out this breathtaking and comprehensive visualization of the coronavirus by the NY Times.

Have a great weekend!

