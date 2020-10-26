How to keep up with the publishing industry in 2020

It pays for authors to keep up with the publishing industry.

You’ll conduct yourself more professionally, you’ll make wiser decisions, and you’ll feel saner and happier as a result as you move through the process.

But as reader Aisha West asks: how do you keep up with the publishing industry?

I have not blogged about this in a while!

The best way to keep up with the pulse of the industry is to follow a variety of sources and learn through osmosis through time. I use Feedly to keep up with blogs (RIP Google Reader you are not forgotten) and follow a whole bunch of writers and industry people on Twitter.

Here are some of my favorite sources.

Publishing industry news

Publishers Marketplace – Anyone seeking traditional publication should sign up for Publishers Marketplace, which combines a daily must-read news summary called Publishers Lunch as well as book deal roundups and databases that are very helpful for research. Subscriptions are $25 per month.

Publishers Weekly – Longtime industry magazine with news and reviews.

Mike Shatzkin – A longtime publishing consultant who provides indispensable takes on industry trends.

Jane Friedman – Another longtime publishing consultant and author who also edits The Hot Sheet, a paid industry news and trends newsletter.

Writer Beware – A really great source for the latest scams and watch-out-fors in the book world.

LitHub – Primarily oriented toward reviews and literary culture, but they have some industry news too.

Alexandra Alter at the New York Times – Publishing industry beat reporter.

Literary agent blogs and newsletters

The blog you’re reading now started as a literary agent blog, and there are then-contemporaries of mine who are still at it and some new ones as well. These are all really indispensable for providing a glimpse into what’s on agents’ minds.

Author blogs and newsletters

Writing advice blogs and newsletters

Writer Unboxed – Really good writing advice and some industry news posts from a variety of writers.

DIY MFA – Lots of writing advice.

Writers Digest – Longtime writing magazine.

Publishing services blogs and newsletters

BookBub – Marketing advice from BookBub, a discounted e-book vendor.

Gotham Ghostwriters – Writing advice and an industry news roundup from the ghostwriting service.

Reedsy – Advice for writing and self-publishing from the freelance book professional marketplace.

Literary agents, book editors, and more on Twitter

I’m absolutely positive I’m missing some sources, so please feel free to add your favorites in the comments!

