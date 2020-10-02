Book links for a slow news day (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Some great publishing news this week as bestselling authors Nicola and David Yoon are starting an imprint oriented toward romances featuring heroes of color.

The Booker Prize rather controversially moved their announcement date very close to the National Book Awards, but they bumped it back a few days to avoid it coinciding with the publication day for Barack Obama’s new book. Scratching chin emoji.

James Patterson is donating $2.5 million to help teachers build libraries during the pandemic.

Electric Literature has a list of 10 books that feel like going to a bar and Book Riot has 11 books about alcoholism and recovery, which you can peruse depending on where you’re at with your pandemic drinking.

And agent Jessica Faust has a perennially true reminder for authors: don’t quit your day job.

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Rage by Bob Woodward My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams Blackout by Candace Owens Killing Crazy Horse by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

Comment! of! the! week! goes to abc with some reflections on navigating this time of fear and uncertainty:

I’m glad I live now and not in the past (especially anytime before novocaine and epidurals), but I do think what makes this time feel especially bleak to a lot of us is that it SHOULD be better. It feels like a backwards slide and that’s scary. How are we even considering bulldozing Alaska and taking away reproductive rights? How is it possible that this country so obsessed with freedom is so quickly normalizing authoritarianism? I have so many questions. Anyway, I’m constantly trying to work against and negotiate with my fears. The best I can do is make my life smaller. Do my best to focus on my home and my community. Which is not to say I tune out the world–I do want to be informed (and active)–but to recognize I can only control so much.

And finally, well, the president has coronavirus. 2020 gonna keep 2020ing.

