Beware of gesture explosions (page critique)

Time for the Page Critique. First I'll present the page without comment, then I'll offer my thoughts and a redline.

Thanks to KJJackson, whose page is below.

An object in possession seldom retains the same charm that it had in pursuit.

Pliny The Younger Title: You Belong To Me

Genre: Suspense/Thriller Slumbrous eyes fluttered under closed lids as the familiar yet unidentifiable scent of a stranger invaded her subconscious. Plastic snapped somewhere between sleep and reality, and Delia stared through bleary lenses. A tingle filled her chest. Is someone in here? Ears pricked, her heart thumped as she scanned the room. In the semi-darkness, her eyes darted across the vacant bed to the nightstand with the gun inside. Her belly clenched, her fingers touched her bare ring finger and rubbed. The cotton blanket bounced with each breath. A soft glow from the nightlights dispelled the darkness. The feeling of being watched eased from her chest, and she took a shuddering breath. Metal clinked from the vicinity of the den. What is that? Delia bolted from bed; bare feet slapped in quick succession on the Brazillian hardwood past her daughters’ closed door, relieved the room was empty. Hefting a hand-carved wooden statue overhead, she eased around a corner. A shadow moved like a movie reel between the incandescent swatches of moonlight through the vertical blinds. Eyes wide, her pulse jumped. A frog croaked. What the heck! Her foot lost purchase, and Delia landed hard on her right hip. Ow! The statue thudded, beside her head. Pinpricks of light danced above. She clamored to her feet, the gown whispered against her ankles, and her heart skipped. She released a shaky breath. Crap, I left my phone. Each footfall tightened the knot in her belly, making her ribs ache. Snatching the phone from the nightstand, she made her way back to the living room and peeked out. Her labored breath fogged a circle on the glass as she scanned the semi-dark world outside.

The best writing sharpens our mental image. It helps us picture our physical surroundings and makes us look at the world and ideas in new ways.

I read so many pages like this that feel like they’re written by someone trying extremely hard to be stylistically evocative and unique. I often end up wishing they would just try to be clear.

Let’s take the first sentence: “Slumbrous eyes fluttered under closed lids as the familiar yet unidentifiable scent of a stranger invaded her subconscious.”

What does sentence this actually tell us? Strip away the overwrought prose and here’s what we learn: a sleeping woman smells a stranger.

Does it help us picture the smell? Are we picturing the stranger? Are we picturing the woman? Where are we? It ends up being much less than the sum of its parts.

Throughout this page, the writing has a tendency to be vague first and later clarified. The woman is first unnamed, then she becomes Delia. The setting is just “the room” until we learn from context that it’s a bedroom.

This will quickly result in an exhausted reader because we constantly have to go back and revise our understanding of the physical setting when it could have just been clear from the start so we can focus on what’s actually happening.

I’m all for prose that shades purple, but only when that prose is trying be overly articulate, not when it’s obscuring. You don’t have to be wholly straightforward in your approach, but always always strive for precision.

Lastly, be careful with repetitive gestures (which I sometimes call “gesture explosions”). Usually one or two representative and specific gestures suffice. I worry this page overdoes it with generic gestures that quickly become repetitive: looking into the semi-darkness, chests tingling and pulses jumping, bellies knotting, hearts thumping and skipping, breaths shuddering and bouncing blankets and shaking, etc.

Try to be much more specific and individualized with your gestures, and trust the reader to get the gist from fewer.

Here’s my redline:

Genre: Suspense/Thriller Delia’s slumbrous eyes fluttered under closed lids as she smelled the familiar yet unidentifiable [Familiar yet unidentifiable is an oxymoron? Is this intentional?] scent of a stranger invaded her subconscious . Plastic snapped somewhere between sleep and reality [I don’t understand what this means, is plastic referring to the glasses?], and Delia stared [at what? Don’t we cover this with more specificity in the subsequent sentence?] through bleary lenses . A tingle filled her chest. Is someone in here? Ears pricked, Her heart thumped [pick one] as she scanned the room . I in the semi-darkness , . Her eyes darted across the vacant bed to the nightstand with the gun inside. Her belly clenched, her fingers She touched rubbed her bare ring finger and rubbed . The Her cotton blanket bounced with each breath. [Deleted to eliminate repetition of “breath” at the end of this paragraph] A soft glow from the nightlights dispelled the darkness [We already know it’s semi-darkness, do we also need nightlights “dispelling” the darkness?]. The feeling of being watched eased from her chest , and she took a shuddering breath. Metal clinked from the vicinity of the den. What is that? ¶Delia bolted from her bed ; . Her bare feet slapped in quick succession on the Brazil l ian hardwood past her daughters’ closed door. She was relieved the room was empty. [Which room?] Hefting She hefted a hand-carved wooden statue overhead, she and eased around a corner. ¶A shadow moved like a movie reel between the incandescent swatches of moonlight through the vertical blinds [I’m having trouble visualizing this, how is something moving behind vertical blinds “like a movie reel?”]. Eyes wide, h Her pulse jumped [pick one]. A frog croaked. What the heck! Her foot lost purchase, and Delia slipped on X and landed hard on her right hip. Ow! The statue thudded , beside her head. Pinpricks of light danced above . She clamored to her feet, the her gown whispered against [“whispered against?” I’m not sure what that means?] her ankles, and her heart skipped. She released a shaky breath. [Empty gestures. She already took a “shuddering breath,” do we need to see her release a “shaky breath?”] Crap, I left my phone. Each footfall tightened the knot in her belly, making her ribs ache. She snatched Snatching the her phone from the nightstand, she made her way back to the living room and peeked out. Her labored breath fogged a circle on the glass as she scanned the semi-dark world outside. [It feels repetitive for her to peer into more vague semi-darkness, can you be more precise about what she’s seeing to help fill in the setting for the reader?]

Thanks again to KJJackson!

Art: John Anster Fitzgerald – The Stuff that Dreams are made of