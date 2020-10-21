Apply for the WNDB mentorship program!

Applications are open for We Need Diverse Books’ mentorship program, which pairs children’s book authors and illustrators from underrepresented communities or who are working on book featuring a diverse protagonist with an experienced writer or illustrator.

The mentors and mentees work together for an entire year and applications are open until October 31, 2020. Check out some of the past mentors!

But wait, there’s more! I’m thrilled to be partnering with We Need Diverse Books to offer a full manuscript edit and coaching to one of the finalists for middle grade! I’m joined by Sarah LaPolla for YA, Catherine Frank for picture books, and Neil Swaab for illustration, who will also be offering edits to finalists.

So even if you aren’t selected as a mentee, there’s an opportunity to be paired with an editor who can help take your work to the next level.

In order to apply, again, you should either personally identify with an underrepresented community and/or you should be working on a book featuring a diverse protagonist in young adult, middle grade, picture books, and illustration. Here are the FAQs if you have any questions.

Good luck to everyone who applies! And I know these are tricky times, but please consider making a donation to We Need Diverse Books.

