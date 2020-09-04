Tips for self-editing (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Meanwhile, the end of summer tends to be a time when writers make a last mad dash on their manuscript, so you may be at a point now where you need to do a bit of revising before you dash it off to beta readers and literary agents.

I have tips!

Now then, there were some great articles in the past week and I shall share them with you.

First up, Nancy Johnson wrote an incredible post about the experience of writing while Black during times like these.

And another must read comes from Katie Mettner, who starts with a provocative and important question: “Why do publishers refuse to consider romance novels that depict heartfelt and truthful disabled romance when written by own voices authors in deep, meaningful ways?” And if they’re not trying to publish them, how would they know they don’t sell?

Authors often complain that they don’t live in (mythical) days of yore when writers could “just be writers” and not have to muddy their boots with things like social media and an arduous road to publication. So I really love this reminder from Dan Blank: a writer can always just write.

A terrific writing advice reminder from Angie Hodapp: your protagonist must fail.

And while opinions vary among agents, count agent Jessica Faust in the camp that says a social media presence doesn’t matter at all if you’re writing fiction.

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories.

This week on the blog

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Lauren, who points out that there are other examples of writers doing good things with second person (and apologies if my hyperbole about Ocean Vuong last week implied otherwise. Yes, there is good second person out there!):

With the caveat that I haven’t gotten to read “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” yet, I do want to throw in that NK Jemesin and Tamsyn Muir have both done very cool things with second person narration. I’m still basking in my post-read glow from “Harrow the Ninth,” But that does not mean just anyone can get away with it. And finally, studies are beginning to confirm what we already know: COVID-19 is taking a toll on our mental health. Now that the pandemic has become a “new normal” I’m personally finding it easy to forget just how stressful it still really is. Take care of yourself, don’t neglect your friends and loved ones, and reach out to someone if you need help. Have a great weekend! I’ll be back on September 14.

