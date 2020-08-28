Supply issues will disrupt the fall season (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, I don’t usually do this but I really want to make sure you saw my post on head jumping from Monday, which is one of the most important posts I’ve written in a long, long time. Please please read it, take it to heart, and stamp out head jumping wherever you find it!

Pandemic-related capacity issues at printing companies are wreaking havoc on publishers’ fall schedules. The crunch has, ironically enough, been exacerbated by a surge in print sales and underinvestment in printing infrastructure in anticipation of increasing adoption of e-books. Reprints for hot-selling books now take a month or more and publishers are pushing back publication dates.

The New Yorker profiled Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, the owner of Fulton Street Books & Coffee, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who has experienced an explosion of interest in anti-racist books and is envisioning establishing her bookstore as a community space. Oprah Magazine also released a list of 199 Black-owned bookstores.

My worst nightmare come to life: There’s an anonymous lawyer who lives for spotting typos in the NY Times.

Two shots across Amazon’s bow this week. First, the Authors Guild, AAP, and ABA wrote a letter to the House of Representatives Antitrust Subcommittee accusing Amazon of engaging in anti-competitive market behavior (PDF). And Powell’s bookstore announced that it will no longer sell books on Amazon.

Malcolm Gladwell wrote a brief post for Crimereads where he divided thrillers into four distinct categories as a unified theory. Do you agree with his breakdown?

Ocean Vuong, AKA one of the authors allowed to write in second person, has been selected as the seventh author in the Future Library, a curious art project where authors agree to write manuscripts that will only be printed and read in the year 2114. Hope you plan to live a while.

Ready to hop on Zoom to do a promo? Here are some tips.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Cindy, who has a strategy for avoiding head jumping:

I’m also relatively untrained in creative writing, and I was amazed when a reviewer pointed out to me how often I do the head-jumping thing. I think we do this (or at least my tapeworm and I do this) because we are so ‘into’ our scenes and playing that God-role, and sometimes we just want to share all the interesting stuff we know is going on. But you’re absolutely correct – this is very disorienting to anyone less in the know. What I do now is just write the scene however I see it, then go back and note all the head-jumps. From there, I decide which perspective is most useful and rework it from that view. Sometimes, I really want the reader to see two sides, and in that case, I split the scene with each half from one perspective. I think this is working for me, and as I’ve become more keyed into this, I’m getting better at limiting the head-jumps in the first attempt.

And finally, I too thought I would have accomplished more today. And, uh, in other news does anyone have any cherries, pears, or oranges on Animal Crossing?

Have a great weekend!

