How to choose a pen name (This week in books)

First up, I had the good fortune of stopping by the Red Sneaker Writers podcast to talk about advice for the publishing journey and my work as a writing coach and consultant. Give it a listen!

What’s in a pen name? In a world of social media and Google-able everything, I’m getting more questions about the wisdom and utility than ever. Literary agents Jessica Faust and McGowan have some great tips on how writers should go about choosing their pseudonyms and why publishers may ask you to adopt one.

Can you be defamed by a fictional character? Courts will soon decide as Jeffrey Epstein pal Alan Dershowitz is suing TV show “The Good Fight” over a line uttered by a character who, in the show, is Epstein’s former lawyer.

In this time of Black Lives Matter and renewed attention (at least in some circles) on issues of race in America, author William Faulkner is receiving a re-examination with the publication of a new book The Saddest Words: William Faulkner’s Civil War. Two great nuggets from the review in The Atlantic: the, shall we say, rather different Absalom! Absalom! and Gone with the Wind were published in the same year (and Gone With the Wind was the one that won the Pulitzer), and Toni Morrison characterized Faulkner’s writing as a “refusal-to-look-away approach.”

We’re under a lot of stress these days. Have you tried re-reading your favorite childhood books?

Angie Thomas, author of the fantastic The Hate U Give, talked to Time about how books are changing the next generation.

There’s a new scam making the rounds: Scammers are impersonating literary agents and contacting writers out of the blue. Be careful out there!

Wired profiled Sacred Games author Vikram Chandra, who, in addition to writing and executive producing the Netflix series based on his novel, cofounded a startup making storytelling software that creates “a rule set” for fictional or nonfictional universes.

And at agent Kate McKean’s newsletter, bookseller Cristin Stickles has advice for authors on how to create a virtual author tour. Tons of great ideas in there!

