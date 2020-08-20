Crystalize the quest (query critique)

If you’d like to nominate your own page or query for a public critique, kindly post them here in the discussion forums:

Now then. Time for the Query Critique. First I’ll present the query without comment, then I’ll offer my thoughts and a redline. If you choose to offer your own thoughts, please be polite. We aim to be positive and helpful.

Random numbers were generated, and thanks to Kristy, whose query is below.

Dear (Agent’s name) Counting the Stars, a YA contemporary novel with speculative elements, is complete at 83,904 words. 16-year-old Lucy Andrews knows she’s different. No one else fears the color red, secretly draws in bathroom stalls, or blames themselves for the world’s problems. Fortunately the people who mean the most to Lucy accept her, quirkiness and all. But then her best friend Janice commits suicide and her father is in a car accident that leaves him in a coma. Lucy is left with Janice’s parents who notice her odd behaviors, worry that she’ll hurt herself, and have her committed to a mental hospital. In the hospital, Lucy is given a drug which “cures” her Obsessive Compulsive Disorder but destroys her creativity. She realizes she’d rather be so-called crazy than unimaginative. Along with the help of her new artist friends, Lucy must destroy the drug before it is mass produced and prescribed to teens everywhere. Thank you so much for taking the time, and I look forward to hearing from you. Sincerely, Kristy

When I’m editing query letters I see quite a few like this one, where the author has a great setup only to lose me with the last line of the plot summary, which articulates the “quest” or the “spine” of the plot.

There’s a lot to like about this query letter! There are strong details, it reads smoothly, and the structure is strong.

But I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around what Lucy has to actually do to “destroy the drug before it is mass produced.” What does that mean exactly? How does one “destroy a drug?” Is she going to blow up a factory? Lead an advocacy campaign? Write letters to the FDA?

In other words, I’m struggling to wrap my head around a key quest that will likely comprise crucial stretches of the novel. Where does Lucy have to go? What does she have to do?

The last line of the plot summary is often where writers descend into vagueness and generalities because they don’t quite know how to sum up the bulk of the story. It’s where people start leaning on cliches like “before it’s too late” or “before X falls into the wrong hands.”

In this case there’s just not quite enough detail to help me wrap my head around the challenge Lucy faces. And there’s a whole lot more room to do that! This query is only 174 words, well below the 250-350 words I recommend.

Here’s my redline:

Dear (Agent’s name) [Insert personalized tidbit about the agent to show that you researched them individually] Counting the Stars, a YA contemporary novel with speculative elements, is complete at 83,904 words. [Opinions vary but I tend to prefer this summary at the end] 16-year-old Lucy Andrews knows she’s different. No one else fears the color red, secretly draws in bathroom stalls, or blames themselves for the world’s problems. Fortunately, the people who mean the most to Lucy accept her, quirkiness and all. But then her best friend Janice commits suicide and a car accident leaves her father is in a car accident that leaves him in a coma. Lucy is left stays [Trying to avoid repetition with “leaves/left” in consecutive sentences] with Janice’s parents, who notice her odd behaviors , and worry that she’ll hurt herself , . and They have her committed commit her to a mental hospital . In the hospital , where Lucy is given a drug which that “cures” her Obsessive Compulsive Disorder but destroys her creativity. She realizes she’d rather be so-called “crazy“ than unimaginative. Along With the help of her new artist friends, Lucy must do X and Y to destroy the drug before it is mass produced and prescribed to teens everywhere. Counting the Stars, a YA contemporary novel with speculative elements, is complete at 83,904 words. [Insert Brief author bio]. Thank you so much for taking the time, and I look forward to hearing from you. Sincerely, Kristy

Thanks again to Kristy!

