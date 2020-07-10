YOU get an open letter! YOU get an open letter! (This week in books)

This week in open letters! I mean books!

This was the week of Open Letters to Solve Everything. First, a group of luminaries led by Thomas Chatterton Williams including J.K. Rowling, Margaret Atwood, and Malcolm Gladwell published an open letter that bemoaned an “intolerant climate that has set in on all sides” and, though it wasn’t named as such, “cancel culture”:

Editors are fired for running controversial pieces; books are withdrawn for alleged inauthenticity; journalists are barred from writing on certain topics; professors are investigated for quoting works of literature in class; a researcher is fired for circulating a peer-reviewed academic study; and the heads of organizations are ousted for what are sometimes just clumsy mistakes.

The letter was swiftly ridiculed, and then we got a new open letter by a separate group of luminaries who questioned the accuracy of the first letter’s claims and criticizing it for ignoring the problem of who has the power.

Watch out, COVID. There’s a group of journalists writing an open letter about you as we speak.

In non-open letter news, the NY Times published an extensive feature on what it’s like to be Black and work in the publishing industry, featuring professionals in a range of roles. Definitely worth a read.

Big news at Simon & Schuster as new CEO Jon Karp named Dana Canedy as the new publisher of the flagship Simon & Schuster imprint. Isaac Chotiner had a great interview with her on her thoughts on the types of books she wants to emphasize and the nature of a publisher’s responsibility.

And Penguin Random House announced that legendary editor Nan Talese will retire at end of the year after a six decade career that included editing Margaret Atwood, Ian McEwan, Pat Conroy, and many, many more. I don’t often get starstruck, but when I ended up randomly talking to her on the phone for 10 minutes as a young publishing assistant I felt like I’d just met the pope.

In writing advice news, Kathryn Craft has advice on crafting your inciting incident (here’s my advice on inciting incidents), and Ruth Harris writes about avoiding unforced errors.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Peter Dudley, who recommends considering eliminating characters who are serving as filler:

People sometimes tell me my novels don’t have enough characters, but I feel they have exactly the right number of characters for the story. If a secondary character is in there as filler or as a prop, I take them out. I learned this trying to write a one-act play many years ago. I recommend that as an exercise for any writer; when you have only dialog and a couple of stage directions, you learn pretty quickly that it is a lot of work to make sure the filler has a reason to be there. Just take it out to begin with.

And finally, this is the most interesting article about isotopes in shark eyeballs that you’re going to read this week.

Have a great weekend!

