Help the reader get their bearings (page critique)

Title: A MILLION WAYS TO MEASURE NORMAL

by Catherine Shields

Genre: Memoir “Your daughter, Jessica, is profoundly retarded.” Some words you never expect to hear spoken aloud. Whispered words, accompanied by lowered eyes, and the nod of a head became nothing more than the practice of empathy projected, but not understood. Retarded. A doctor spoke those words. The year; 1988. For twenty-four years, I struggled to navigate an often-unknown land, and solve the mystery of what awaited at the end of my passage. * Yesterday the defining moment of my journey manifested itself when I stood in Jessica’s empty bedroom. Everything appeared the same as the day before. The same but different. An assortment of posters hung on the wall above her bed, most of the images, teenage boy bands. In one photo, the boys, arms linked, leaned forward and smiled. For a moment, I imagined they wanted to hear my thoughts. I whispered the words like a quiet secret. “We moved Jessica to a group home today.” Through the bedroom window, the sway of the palm trees captivated my attention. Crack. The snap of a frond roused me from my reverie, and I returned to the posters, the ones she asked me to bring. My fingers trembled as I grabbed the edges. I wondered if my heart would crack into a million little pieces like the broken keepsakes she refused to throw away. I dreaded this for so long. Our twenty-eight-year-old daughter often followed me around the house and begged the same question.

There’s a lot in this page that feels weighty. A terrible visit to the doctor, the aftermath of a wrenching decision to move an adult child into a group home. There’s some good attention to detail here, the prose shows promise, and in particular I like the moment where the narrator whispers to the boy band.

The challenge with writing weighty topics, particularly ones that are true and are bound up with intense emotions, is that it’s extremely difficult to disentangle your own memories of moments, your analysis of what those moments mean, and storytelling necessities.

Above all, especially with memoirs, it’s difficult to remember that at the end of the day, you’re telling a story.

If you cornered someone at a party and one of the first things you say is, “Whispered words, accompanied by lowered eyes, and the nod of a head became nothing more than the practice of empathy projected, but not understood…” they’re going to have a bit of a hard time grasping what you’re talking about, even if they can sense from your intensity that what you’re saying is important to you.

Rather than trying to impress upon someone how important something is by hammering it in an abstract fashion, allow the reader into the scene. Give them the physical surroundings. Let them connect with the narrator’s vantage point. Invite them into the protagonist’s mind and give them the context to understand what they’re seeing. Then hit “play” and let them experience the moment for themselves.

In the case of this page, it feels like a rush of thoughts and feelings and analysis, but I’m struggling to orient myself within these two scenes. The first one feels like a rushed snippet with too much zooming out to analyze, the second bounces around in time in a way that made it a bit hard for me to get my bearings.

Set the physical scene, give the reader context to understand what’s at stake, and trust them to draw their own conclusion without imposing the author’s analysis of what things mean. It will make the journey much more palpable.

Here’s my redline.

Title: A MILLION WAYS TO MEASURE NORMAL

by Catherine Shields

Genre: Memoir “Your daughter, Jessica, is profoundly retarded.” [Set the physical scene. Where are we? What are we doing here? Who’s present? What’s the broader context?] Some words you never expect to hear spoken aloud. Whispered words, accompanied by lowered eyes, and the nod of a head became nothing more than the practice of empathy projected, but not understood. [I’m not really grasping what the second half of this sentence means] Retarded. A doctor spoke those words . The year; in 1988. For twenty-four years, I struggled to navigate an often-unknown land, and solve the mystery of what awaited at the end of my passage. [This feels vague and universal, let us into the specifics of the story a bit more?] * Yesterday the defining moment of my journey manifested itself when I stood in Jessica’s empty bedroom. Everything appeared the same as the day before . The same but different. An assortment of Posters hung on the wall above her bed, most of them images, teenage boy bands. In one photo, the boys, arms linked, leaned forward and smiled. For a moment, I imagined they wanted to hear my thoughts. I whispered the words like a quiet secret. “We moved Jessica to a group home today.” Through the bedroom window, The sway of the palm trees captivated outside caught my attention. Crack. The snap of a frond roused me from my reverie , . and I returned to the posters , the ones she asked me to bring to her in [where]. My fingers trembled as I grabbed the edges. I wondered if my heart would crack into a million little pieces like the broken keepsakes she refused to throw away. I dreaded this for so long. [Dreaded what? Be as precise as possible to let us into the story. Help us understand what’s at stake.] Our twenty-eight-year-old daughter often followed me around the house and begged the same question. [What question?]

