Comic-Con literary agent panel!

I was extremely psyched to participate in a fantastic Comic-Con@Home panel with Quressa Robinson (Nelson Literary Agency), Holly Root (Root Literary Agency), DongWon Song (Howard Morhaim Literary Agency), and Lars Theriot (Industry Entertainment)!
We talked about everything from the nuts and bolts of what agents really do to the current publishing and film landscape. I especially liked the discussion around what the agents are telling their clients amid all of the uncertainty with the pandemic.
Enjoy!
