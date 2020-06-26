What to look for in an agent (This week in books)

This week! Books!

I'm going to take a blog break next week for our nation's birthday and my own. I'll be answering emails though so feel free to reach out for editing. The blog will return with fresh content on July 6.

Now then. The latest books organization to become embroiled in controversy is International Thriller Writers, which faced criticism over its response to the Black Lives Matter movement and its handling of a harassment complaint at a conference. Most of its board resigned so that a new board could be formed.

Bestselling author Victoria Schwab also shared some of her own experiences with male authors at conferences. Ugh.

The book industry lost one of its loveliest people as literary agent Felicity Bryan passed away. I will never forget her kindness when I visited her office in Oxford.

You may feel as if you are currently living in a Don DeLillo novel, but things are going to get extra meta because he has a new novel coming out in October.

Barnes & Noble laid off most of its book buyers as they plan to move to a more centralized approach with just a small handful of buyers.

In agent advice news, Quressa Robinson has a list of things to consider about working with an agent as your career evolves.

And Rafia Zakaria wrote about white allies vs. allies of whiteness with a particular lens on the publishing industry’s reluctance to enact meaningful change.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to John T. Shea, with a reminder that we all face a choice in where we devote our eyeballs:

“And others are multi-billionaires siting atop one of the tech companies that are rapaciously eating up what’s left of our economy and raking in billions more.” An interesting and provocative thought, Nathan! As I type this on my Apple computer and follow you and others on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram etc. I remind myself that I still have a choice in that matter, and that there was a time before I ever patronised any of those big tech companies. WE make those multi-billionaires rich and richer, directly and indirectly, by using and contributing to their services to such an extent that we may be tempted to believe that theirs are the only public, common spaces open to us. We work hard to keep those multi-billionaires atop their fortunes, sometimes even tearing each other apart in online gladiatorial bouts on Twitter, in particular. I have already set limits to my (Anti?)Social Media, which is mostly links to comments I make here and on other blogs and websites. I rarely comment directly on Twitter or Instagram, and just sometimes on Facebook. That much takes more than enough of my time and effort.

And finally, the head of National Book Awards, Lisa Lucas, had one of the most incredible exchanges I’ve ever seen on Twitter. She tweeted on Father’s Day that it was hard to listen to her dad’s songs since he passed away, but that “Never Knew Love Like This Before” was her favorite. Her mom revealed that her dad wrote it for Lisa when she was born.

Have a great weekend!

Art: New York City sunset. Photo by me.