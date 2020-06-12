J.K. Rowling…… (This week in books)

This week! Books!
As thousands of people around the world continued protesting injustice and brutality in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and at the start of Pride month, J.K. Rowling decided to double down with views on transgender people widely seen as transphobic, first in a series of tweets, then on a more extended personal post on her site where she connected her opinion on these matters to experiencing past abuse and, among other things that jumped out at me, expressed a fear of using a bathroom with trans women.
Let me be absolutely clear where I stand on this one: trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary people are non-binary. You don’t know someone’s gender better than they do. Love people for who they are and believe them when they tell you who they are.
My heart goes out to everyone distressed by the rhetoric this past week. Here are some resources for supporting trans authors during this time:
- The New York Public Library has an extensive list of trans and gender non conforming books for all ages.
- Here’s a list of trans and non-binary science fictions and fantasy authors you can support.
- Here’s a list of Black trans authors to support.
- Here’s a list of organizations to support Black trans people.
Feel free to add your favorite authors and resources in the comments!
People aren’t just marching for injustice in the streets, they’re going home and reading about it too. The New York Times bestseller list this week is almost totally dominated by books about race and antiracism.
If you’re looking to have conversations about what’s happening with your children, here’s a list of books to help you explain racism to kids.
In case you missed my post on #PublishingPaidMe on Monday, the NY Times had a good summary of the reactions to authors revealing their book advances.
The Internet Archive shuttered its so-called “Emergency Library” after four publishers sued them for mass copyright infringement
In writing advice news, here are six ways to incorporate a dash of a foreign language into your novel.
And in publishing advice news, Janet Reid talks about when to pull the plug on querying agents, Jane Friedman has a list of questions to ask your publisher before you sign the contract, and agent DongWon Song is launching a streaming show with Seth Fishman to help educate and train aspiring literary agents.
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
- The Guest List by Lucy Foley
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- The Lies That Bind by Emily Griffin
- Hideaway by Nora Roberts
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo
- So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
- How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
- Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad
- The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander
Young adult hardcover:
- The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
- Stamped by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
- One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus
- Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare
- Star Wars: Queen’s Peril by E.K. Johnston
Middle grade hardcover:
- The One and Only Bob by Katherine Applegate
- Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History by Vashti Harrison with Kwesi Johnson
- Little Leaders by Vashti Harrison
- The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen Kids
- Wonder by R.J Palacio
This week on the blog
Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:
In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:
- #PublishingPaidMe is just the tip of the iceberg
- Listen to your characters, but don’t let them run away
- Every word counts in a query letter (query critique)
And keep up with the discussion in all the places!
Comment! of! the! week! goes to Terin Miller with a rumination on the extent to which publishers over the years have long confused its role and why we should be skeptical whether things will now change:
My point is, for too long, it seems to me, the publishing industry in the US has gotten away with the fallacy that it is an imprimatur of “good” or even “great” writing, as opposed to just another business interested in making money off of a product it knows it can sell, or it pays booksellers to sell.
At one point, it appeared to be common knowledge among writers with good agents that, if the bookbuyer for Barnes & Noble only allowed an “elevator pitch” (seconds) of description, and passed in the meeting on carrying the book, the book would NEVER be a “best-seller.”
And where is B&N now?
That’s the reason, even now, I expect we are unlikely to see any kind of reassessment of publishing, any kind of fairness in either advances or even acceptance of books by non-white, non-“traditional” authors, until those in the industry realize that literary tastes, as well as societal tastes, change and broaden with experimentation, with taking a chance, risking a print run on an unknown writer, or even a previously unwritten story – and maybe one that doesn’t fall into or fit preconceived stereo-types of what it will be or, more to the point, who will buy it.
That’s why the ideal agent, or publisher, is the one willing to take a risk on a writer because of his/her/their writing, as opposed to how to “market” it or what “market” to pigeon-hole it into.
And finally, The New Yorker had a retrospective on the great painter Edward Hopper for this recent time of American solitude.
Have a safe weekend!
Art: Brooklyn protest. Photo by me.
abc says
Ekta Garg says
Hi, Nathan. Like so many others, I’ve heard about and read about the conversation around J.K. Rowling’s tweets and comments. After I read your post above, I went to her site to see what she had to say. I read the long essay to which you refer, and I think, if you read the whole thing and take it within the context she presents it, you’ll see that she isn’t necessarily saying she’s “afraid of using a bathroom with trans women.” The issue, in the way she presents it, is a little more complicated than that.
I’d love to know what you think (even if that means a private conversation, so we don’t set off any trolls.) Thanks, as always, for everything you do for the writing community. You’re awesome, and we love you!
Nathan Bransford says
I don’t want to reprint her quote exactly, but in the paragraph that references bathrooms, I took it to mean that she believes letting trans women into women’s restrooms makes women in restrooms less safe? What am I missing?
C says
This is quite an imbalanced take on the JK Rowling story. Whether or not you agree with her (I agree with some things she said, I disagree with others), I think it is remiss not to acknowledge the torrent of vile and misogynistic abuse she has faced in response. Your blog only focuses on half of the story which is really unfair.
Today, the British Sun newspaper quoted her first husband on its front page “I Slapped JK and I’m Not Sorry” (in reference to her allegations of domestic abuse). You don’t have to be gender-critical and/or transophobic to recognise that misogyny has played a major part of this whole episode – and you have totally ignored it.
Nathan Bransford says
Thanks, and I think you’re right that even if I disagree with her I could have summarized the post better. I’ve updated my post accordingly.
I also agree with you about that article ugh.
Faith says
I don’t agree with what JK Rowling said. I think Trans womend are women, and Trans men are men. However, I think she has the right to have her own opinion. The amount of hate, threats she received is wrong in my opinion.
Trans people don’t need her to be validated. Yes, I get that having a person with a huge platform spreading wrong stereotypes is upsetting. Do we really want to live in a world where we bully and threat people to agree with us?
Since it’s an important and delicate issue, I think it would be better to have a peaceful discussion about it, and in the end even if she doesn’t change her mind, it’s her right.
Angela Brown says
I can’t help wondering if the onset of COVID-19 – its handling of various leaders aside – and many of our needs to self-isolate played as a catalyst to spur what seems to be a series of reckonings for things that have been weeks, years, decades, and centuries in the making.
For all that is happening:
– Re-evaluation of human compassion in the face of COVID-19
– Heavily armed #ReopenTheEconomy protests filled with angry protesters screaming but rarely screamed back at, more like certain leaders understanding their pain for needing to get a haircut, that special burger made and eaten right at the restaurant, and the choice to catch a highly contagious disease that may not kill them but kill quickly get them access to their inheritance from the grandparents
– Fist-raised, unarmed #BlackLivesMatter protests filled with angry protesters screaming and being screamed at, batoned, pushed, shoved, tear gassed, rubber bullet shot at, referred to as thugs for the looting and burning despite this nation’s blue-blood veins roiling high in the name of patriotism with looting and burning as one of its founding actions
– JK Rowling speaking on something it sounds like she doesn’t have full awareness of when it comes to trans-rights though her personal PTSD from past abuse appears to be clouding things…
I hope that true, productive change is accomplished, and that this world is the better for us taking an honest look at treating each other as worthwhile human beings.
I girl can hope 🙂
This marginalized person is really tired says
Excellent post, but:
agent DongWon Song. 😉
Nathan Bransford says
Thanks! My New Years Resolution to be better about typos in my posts is obviously going swimmingly…
Nick says
Thank you for standing up for trans women. She Who Must Not Be Named is a TERF (trans exclusive radical feminist), without question; You-Know-Who has made that perfectly clear in a number of statements and tweets over the past few months. Other examples of her transphobia date back more than two years. Those here who’ve attempted to dilute and/or excuse her transphobia are likely coming from a place of cis privilege and so, like whites who push the “All Lives Matter” mantra, are sadly tone-deaf. I’ll quote from this recent Vox article, written by a non-binary author, to offer a ‘woke’ take on SWSNBN’s ‘TERFism’:
“Rowling’s comment deeply hurt many of her millions of fans — including me. More importantly, it perpetuated the type of pernicious hate and misinformation that leads to trans women, especially teens and black trans women, becoming victims of sexual assault, violence, and hate crimes at an appallingly frequent rate.
… on Wednesday, Rowling attempted to explain her stance on trans identity with a long essay full of harmful transphobic stereotypes. It was a profoundly hurtful piece of writing, riddled with hand-wringing, groundless arguments about villainous trans women, outdated science, and exclusionary viewpoints. Especially gutting was the essay’s self-centeredness; Rowling masked obvious transphobia as a personal appeal to reason, rooted in her own experience as a woman and an abuse survivor. She asked for empathy and respect for her experiences while showing none for her targets.
But even before she published it, to me at least, the damage had already been done.”
https://www.vox.com/culture/21285396/jk-rowling-transphobic-backlash-harry-potter
Nathan Bransford says
Thanks for sharing the Vox article, I’d also add this Slate one: https://slate.com/human-interest/2020/06/jk-rowling-trans-men-terf.html