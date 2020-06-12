J.K. Rowling…… (This week in books)

This week! Books!

As thousands of people around the world continued protesting injustice and brutality in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and at the start of Pride month, J.K. Rowling decided to double down with views on transgender people widely seen as transphobic, first in a series of tweets, then on a more extended personal post on her site where she connected her opinion on these matters to experiencing past abuse and, among other things that jumped out at me, expressed a fear of using a bathroom with trans women.

Let me be absolutely clear where I stand on this one: trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary people are non-binary. You don’t know someone’s gender better than they do. Love people for who they are and believe them when they tell you who they are.

My heart goes out to everyone distressed by the rhetoric this past week. Here are some resources for supporting trans authors during this time:

Feel free to add your favorite authors and resources in the comments!

People aren’t just marching for injustice in the streets, they’re going home and reading about it too. The New York Times bestseller list this week is almost totally dominated by books about race and antiracism.

If you’re looking to have conversations about what’s happening with your children, here’s a list of books to help you explain racism to kids.

In case you missed my post on #PublishingPaidMe on Monday, the NY Times had a good summary of the reactions to authors revealing their book advances.

The Internet Archive shuttered its so-called “Emergency Library” after four publishers sued them for mass copyright infringement

In writing advice news, here are six ways to incorporate a dash of a foreign language into your novel.

And in publishing advice news, Janet Reid talks about when to pull the plug on querying agents, Jane Friedman has a list of questions to ask your publisher before you sign the contract, and agent DongWon Song is launching a streaming show with Seth Fishman to help educate and train aspiring literary agents.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Terin Miller with a rumination on the extent to which publishers over the years have long confused its role and why we should be skeptical whether things will now change:

My point is, for too long, it seems to me, the publishing industry in the US has gotten away with the fallacy that it is an imprimatur of “good” or even “great” writing, as opposed to just another business interested in making money off of a product it knows it can sell, or it pays booksellers to sell. At one point, it appeared to be common knowledge among writers with good agents that, if the bookbuyer for Barnes & Noble only allowed an “elevator pitch” (seconds) of description, and passed in the meeting on carrying the book, the book would NEVER be a “best-seller.” And where is B&N now? That’s the reason, even now, I expect we are unlikely to see any kind of reassessment of publishing, any kind of fairness in either advances or even acceptance of books by non-white, non-“traditional” authors, until those in the industry realize that literary tastes, as well as societal tastes, change and broaden with experimentation, with taking a chance, risking a print run on an unknown writer, or even a previously unwritten story – and maybe one that doesn’t fall into or fit preconceived stereo-types of what it will be or, more to the point, who will buy it. That’s why the ideal agent, or publisher, is the one willing to take a risk on a writer because of his/her/their writing, as opposed to how to “market” it or what “market” to pigeon-hole it into.

And finally, The New Yorker had a retrospective on the great painter Edward Hopper for this recent time of American solitude.

Have a safe weekend!

Art: Brooklyn protest. Photo by me.